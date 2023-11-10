Venkateswara University ranks at 451-500 in QS Asia University rankings

Tirupati: Adding another feather in its cap, Sri Venkateswara University has been ranked 451-500 in QS Asia University Rankings-2024 and 125 Rank in QS Asia University Rankings in Southern Asia. The QS Asia University Rankings, the most comprehensive ranking of its kind, shines a light on the best institutions from across Asia, supporting the mission of enabling motivated people anywhere in the region to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility and career development.

The performance indicators are still grouped into five areas, although the names of these have been tweaked: Teaching (the learning environment); Research environment (volume, income and reputation); Research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence);

International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry (income and patents). It may be noted that SV University fared well compared to other universities in the state.

While it was ranked 124 (451-500), Sri Krishnadevaraya University secured 166 rank (551-600), Acharya Nagarjuna University 189 (601-650) and Andhra University 204 (651-700).

On this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy shared his happiness in announcing the SV University’s position in the QS Asia ranking framework. In light of several academic achievements made during the past few months by the university with the cooperation of the academic, research and non-teaching staff, all these Rankings and achievements have become possible.

The vice-chancellor congratulated all teaching, non-teaching staff, research students, PG students and all others concerned with this achievement and appealed to them to strive hard to bring laurels to the University in the coming days. Registrar Prof O Md Hussain also expressed his happiness and appreciated the faculty for this achievement. It may be recalled that SV University was ranked 1201-1,500 recently in Times Higher Education World University Rankings-2024.