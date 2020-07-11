VITEEE-2020 cancelled

Chennai: Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the academic operations especially those aspiring for higher education.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been conducting VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) for admission to various engineering programmes offered by VIT Group of Institutions at Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

Conducting VITEEE-2020 in various cities with rising infections has become risky and dangerous. To keep the student and parent community safe, VITEEE-2020 stands cancelled. The admission will be based on +2 / Pre-university marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/ Biology.

Those who scored in JEE (Main) will be given weightage. The forms for providing the marks and JEE (Main) scores have already been provided in the VIT website "www.vit.ac.in".

Applicants are requested to kindly update their VITEEE applications at the earliest. In case, the results of the Board Examination taken are not declared, they may upload the marks as soon as the results are available.

Any clarification may be obtained from multiple channels of communication i.e. by calling toll free number 1800-102-0536 or by an email to ugadmission@vit.ac.in or WhatsApp: 9566656755.