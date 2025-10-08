Walk-in counseling for dual degree prog at PJTAU tomorrow

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTAU) announced walk-in counseling sessions for admissions into its specialized agriculture programmes, scheduled to be held on October 9 at the University Examination Centre, Rajendranagar.

The University Registrar, Dr. G.E.Ch. Vidyasagar said the first session will begin at 10 AM and will focus on admissions to the dual degree BSc (Hons) Agriculture course offered jointly by PJTAU and Western Sydney University (WSU), Australia.

This international collaboration provides students with an opportunity to gain global exposure and academic excellence in agricultural sciences.

Later in the day, at 2 PM, PJTAU will conduct another walk-in counseling session for vacant seats under the NRI and NRI-sponsored quota. This session will cover admissions into BSc (Hons) Agriculture, B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering), and BSc (Hons) Community Science programmes. Complete details regarding the courses, eligibility, fee structure, and required documents are available on the university’s website: www.pjtau.edu.in.