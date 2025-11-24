WBSSC Class 9–10 Result Today: Check SLST Scores, Interview List and Vacancy Updates

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will announce the Class 9–10 teacher recruitment results today, 24 November.

The exam was held on 7 September under the Second SLST.

It was conducted in 11 subjects.

Out of 3,19,961 registered candidates, 2,93,152 appeared.

The attendance was 91.62%.

Candidates are competing for 23,212 tentative vacancies.

How to Check Marks

Candidates can check their marks from the 60-mark written exam once the result link becomes active.

Next Steps After Results

WBSSC will release a preliminary interview list.

This list will be based on written marks, academic qualifications, and teaching experience.

Next, the Commission will conduct document verification.

After that, the final interview list will be published.

Class 11–12 Teacher Recruitment Update

Document verification for Class 11–12 assistant teachers started on 18 November.

It will continue till 4 December.

There are 35 subjects in this round.

Six subjects were completed by 22 November.

Interviews to Begin Early

Despite ongoing verification, WBSSC plans to start interviews early.

A notification says that interviews and lecture demonstrations for Bengali and English may start on 26 November.

These will be held at the Regional School Service Commissions.

Only candidates who clear document verification will be called.

Final Vacancy Count for Class 11–12

WBSSC has released the final vacancy list.

The number has changed from 12,514 to 12,445.

There is a reduction of 69 vacancies.