Why the Future Belongs to Skill-Based Learning Models

India is currently in the demographic dividend zone, which means the working age population of the country has exceeded that of the very old as well as the very young. While it might appear apt considering the country’s quest to become the world’s third largest economy, it necessitates creation of more jobs and income opportunities on an urgent basis. Now coming to the more imperative question – how to lay the foundation for the working age population to capitalize on opportunities as and when created? And the answer to this question is through skill-integration into all stages of education, most importantly the higher education.

The resultant of the prevalent education models is well manifested in a pre-pandemic study conducted by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). The report suggested that nearly 80 per cent of graduates passing out of Indian engineering colleges faced challenges in securing jobs, and the most prominent cause cited was lack of adequate skills as per industry requirement. Whereas, the learning model for students should be such that when students pursuing Electrical Engineering complete their term, they are well equipped with hands-on experience of making an e-rickshaw, just as aeronautical engineering students should have undergone action learning in the building of industry-standard precision components for space research.

Speaking of the modus operandi to implement such skill-integrated learning model, it requires a culmination of hand-on Action, Experiential and Lab Learning through multipronged collaborations with industry players. When university campus houses industry-sponsored manufacturing facilities in partnership with major industry players, such as Dassault Systems, Ashok Leyland, Godrej, Schneider Electric, Yamaha etc, students can obtain comprehensive knowledge well before they graduate. Industry-oriented training is thus enabled through the establishment of Applied Learning and Action Learning through Live Production Labs.

Research is also very important, and having well-maintained labs helps guarantee that students are not only ready for the present situation but also have the capacity to step up as things go further in the future. Besides, students get more confidence in their ability to handle pressure and expectations at work in a professional setting as colleges offer practical training and exposure to industrial setup during the duration of the curriculum. A parallel model that trains students through the cycle of product design, development, patent, publication, production, and commercialization. They should all coexist in tandem with the theoretical curriculum since it would make a deep impact at the end.

Equally important are development of soft skills, for instance with respect to courses such as Allied Healthcare and paramedics etc. Furthermore, a skill-integrated course in paramedics or allied healthcare opens the doors to the healthcare industry, with multitude of opportunities such as Emergency medical technicians, Dialysis technicians, Hospital administration healthcare professionals, X-ray technicians, Medical lab technicians as well as Operation Theatre Technicians. The choice has to be made as per the aptitude and inclination of the students.

The educational system has changed over time, moving from rote learning and memorization tests to Education 5.0, which emphasizes developing skills for the twenty-first century including creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. This means that a radical overhaul of the educational system is required, and National Education Policy 2020 lays out the steps to achieving this. Utilizing technology, such as skill-based learning, game-based learning, and other active learning techniques, can help achieve this. It is high time higher educational institutions set the groundwork for producing a workforce prepared for the future. (The author is Vice Chancellor, Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha)