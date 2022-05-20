Will dual degree system benefit students?

There are many benefits to students with twinning programmes. The new National Education Policy lays more emphasis on student comfort. Students will have the opportunity to get degrees in the disciplines of their choice. There are opportunities to study in the country for a while and abroad later. As part of the NEP, universities which have not entered into MoUs with leading institutions in the country and abroad should also provide opportunities for students. I hope there will be quality education through twinning programmes, more benefits at less cost, and increased opportunities. The degrees achieved by the students with the seals of both the institutions will give double benefits like quality, knowledge, experience and opportunities.

- Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajamahendravaram

Pursuing two courses simultaneously may be ideal for students as it allows them to acquire multiple skills. With the proposed dual degree system, students can attend one course physically and one in online mode at a time which increases the chances of employment. Thus, it is certainly beneficial to the students. However, the guidelines are to be properly formulated and educate the students for their benefit. Orientation programmes are necessary for the parents as well to make them understand the benefits of the new proposal.

- Prof D Bharathi, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati

Undoubtedly, dual degree concept is an opportunity for the students to pursue two degrees within the same time frame. Further, it minimises their time and expenditure and enhances transdisciplinary knowledge. Students can also get broad exposure across universities which in turn provides a wide range of employability avenues also. Of course, it may also create a lot of stress and anxiety on the students who are not equipped to handle it. It may lead to withdrawals since they may feel overwhelmed with no time for other activities.

- Dr P Neeraja, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati

The Centre has decided to implement NEP and provide an opportunity for the students to pursue a dual degree course. After completing their education, most youngsters raise serious concerns over lack of employment opportunities. By implementing the dual degree system, there is a scope for increased discrimination among students. Instead, the government should consider serious measures to further strengthen the existing education system and make students industry-ready rather than pushing the system into an unequal education crisis.

- Narava Prakasa Rao, social activist and former vice-principal of Mrs. AVN College, Visakhapatnam

UGC has announced implementation of the two-degree option. Keeping the future in view, the move would certainly help students to improve employability skills. A management student like me can focus on pursuing a computer degree through this system. Like me, several students would be benefited through the double degree system.

- K Vaishnavi, first year MBA student of Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous), Visakhapatnam

Even though the UGC has amended regulations for collaboration between Indian and foreign varsities, there is no online programme for the convenience of the students which would hinder studies in case of situations like recent pandemic. They should consider the situation in the last two years and take an appropriate decision. Now only the education sector is recovering a bit. Interesting aspect is relaxed norms for collaboration when compared to the previous years.

- S Rama Krishna, retired government employee, Nellore

The new norms indicate that the collaborating Indian varsity should have NAAC-A grade or listed among varsities below 1,000 QS World University Ranking or below 100 top NIRF ranking for varsities. Many state universities have none of these rankings. Some are still struggling even to obtain NAAC and 12-B status from the UGC. So, these amendments are major setbacks for many newly started state varsities.

- S Tejaswini, student, Nellore

The Dual Degree is a very good reform. it will help students better their career opportunities. Only one thing we have to keep in mind is that students have to concentrate on their academic subjects with more interest in the coming days, as it may become a must for many bright students rather than a choice.

- Landa Venkateswarlu, Senior Lfl Headmaster, Rampachodavaram, Alluri Sitharamaraju district

So far, our education system at higher level is mainly based on traditional method. Against this backdrop, introduction of dual degree system is a remarkable development. The prevailing traditional system of education is producing unemployed youth without having any required skills. In the dual degree system, we need to adopt academic and job-oriented courses simultaneously to eradicate unemployment menace. Massive awareness drive is required on the dual degree system for maximum utilisation of its fruits. Awareness drive should be held at various educational institutions in both government and private sectors. In India, various industries require skilled professionals and shortage can be met with the dual degree system.

- Pujari Ramana Murthy, Secondary Grade Teacher, MPUP School, Kovilam, L N Peta mandal, Srikakulam district.

Dual degree system is a revolutionary change in our academic and professional system. It is more useful to students who are interested to gain extra skills. This system is dependent on the digitisation of our higher education. Students from degree level need to train on dual degree system to get job opportunities. To enjoy the fruits of this system, our classrooms need to be equipped with all basic digitisation facilities. In the wake of Covid scare, our students learned lessons and got trained to some extent on digitisation of education through online classes. If we adopt the dual degree system without fail, we will slowly achieve world class universities.

- Jaidev Injarapu, International Trainer for life Skills, Srikakulam city

Under the collaboration between Indian and foreign universities, students will be allowed to pursue study certain period of their course in a foreign institute. While for the twinning courses the upper limit of time spent at a foreign campus is set at 30 per cent, for the dual and joint programmes 30 per cent of course duration is the minimum time spent requirement. In the case of a joint degree, students will get a degree from the Indian college along with a certificate from the foreign institute for the time spent on the said campus. In the case of twin degrees, students will get the degree signed by both Indian and foreign institutions, as per rules. These dual degree programmes are helpful to students as well as nation. They boost employability prospects of students.

- Jeevarathnam, private college lecturer, Anantapur

The dual degree system is very useful to the students because of the time it saves to acquire two degrees or one degree and one diploma. It is better to choose a technical course in addition to the regular academic course. Nowadays, too much competition is there, so students will benefit from the dual degree option. Some students are studying MA, M.Com, M.Sc in regular mode and LLB, B.LiSc, MLi.Sc in evening courses in some universities. This will help them because plenty of job opportunities come in their way.

- T S Ruskin Maddikonda, School Asst, Rampachodavaram

The dual degree under the NEP-2020 enhances the employability of students. It helps them to increase their skills in multi-disciplines like international relations, foreign languages, psychology, and social sciences. It gives a chance to students for higher learning in different specialisations. The dual degree provides an individual to get more knowledge in two parallel fields, provides a wide range of job opportunities in different sectors and ensures bright careers to intelligent students.

- Ch Prabhakara Rao, Principal, AP Tribal Welfare Residential Girls High School, Rampachodavaram, Alluri Sitharamaraju District