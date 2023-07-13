Yoga helps cultivate wellbeing of students & academic success

Typically, when you think of yoga you tend to think of postures or asanas and, hence associate the benefits of yoga with physical well-being alone. But if one looks at Yoga closely, the word “yoga” comes from the Sanskrit word “Yuj” which means to unite. The practice of yoga is known to bring about a perfect harmony between mind and body and this unity plays a great role in the overall stability.

We have been following the practice of Yoga in our school curriculum from past few years and give it the same importance like any other subject. Not only does it translate into better academic outcomes, but also improved holistic growth and development. Yoga has also become the best way for physical and mental fitness and has been accepted as the best way to embrace positivity in life. Here are some of the multiple benefits that yoga can bring for children and why yoga in schools is imperative.

Improves attention span & memory

The need and importance of yoga in education arises from the fact that it helps in improving concentration and attention span. Yoga is also known to improve memory function and its direct impact can be seen in the student’s performance. Yoga is a great aid to ensure that students don’t suffer from inattentiveness and hyperactivity. All of this together ensures better results.

Reduction in anxiety and enhancement in mindfulness

As yoga includes controlled breathing, it will help them teach self-control that will stop them from reacting impulsively in emotional situations. With yoga, one can feel enhanced physical and mental energy, improvement in enthusiasm and alertness and fewer negative feelings. With a relaxed state of mind, children can navigate life’s challenges with comparative ease. Yoga also helps to be in the present and focusing on your breath can help in mindfulness which enables people to become less anxious and more relaxed.

Enhances overall physical well-being

Yoga is known to enhance flexibility, strength and coordination and help with weight loss and improve body posture. It optimizes body functions like respiration, heart rate, lowering of blood pressure, keeping cardiovascular health problems at bay and more. Today childhood obesity has become a problem due to consumption of junk food and sedentary lifestyle. Yoga reverses these adverse effects and lead a healthy life.

Better self-confidence and self-esteem

Yoga is tangible and through different postures, children build endurance and confidence as well as a mind-body connection. You can self-assess the changes and positivity you feel after having engaged in this for some time. This confidence attained through yoga is carried on into the real world as well, along with strength, compassion and acceptance.

Yoga is an age-old art but is relevant in present times more than ever before. Yoga is thus an effective exercise for school going kids as its benefits are multiple compared to the other forms of exercises. In fact, schools that have included yoga as an essential element of their learning process, report a greater sense of harmony in students and connectedness in the community. It is safe to say as yoga in schools continues to expand, it will help students cultivate social, emotional, and physical health, academic success; and an overall positive school climate. So, yoga should be an everyday part of school life for its immense benefits to the students.

(The author is Trustee, Greenwood High International School)