Young entrepreneur aspires to transform college into a University

Hyderabad: An inspiring story of a young entrepreneur, Mohammed Affan Mujahid, Managing Director of Lakhotia College of Design who aspires to transform his college Lakhotia College of Design into a University in the coming three years and also dreams of expanding the college in other states including Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mohammed Affan Mujahid, 26, Managing Director of Lakhotia College of Design, briefing about his journey, he said, “My whole childhood was education-oriented, ever since I was a child I have seen my parents into the education business since then I have seen and known the importance of the education, how education reflects once life, how it also impacts financial life of an individual, not only financial it also helps in various sectors, it helps you to become a civilized person.

Getting into such businesses that help to transform a person life, this inspired me to opt education industry. Apart from this nowadays many people have made the education industry to make money but I want to make a change, and I got this inspiration from my mother Ayesha Lakhotia, as she wanted to generate women’s empowerment, in that line, every year we are providing free education to two women’s from a marginalized community.”

The college was established in 1996, we have three campus in the city one is in Abids , Tarnaka and third once is in Banjara Hills , few couple of years go Banjara Hills campus was nothing in its initial stage , with my parents support, I develop the campus at my own , in the initial stage that is in 2013, the campus had only two students but at present it has 200 students and also earlier we were not affiliated to any university now we are affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University and main agenda of our college is to make every single students of our college to become industry ready.

We have developed a research and development cell years ago, which helps the college’s academic planners and students attain fine knowledge and hands-on understanding of current trends and technologies. The college also has an advisory board of industry experts and celebrity mentors who provide regular input on industry developments and the skills required of the next generation of students to make a career in the design and media industries, he added. Stretching about NEP initiative , he said , Fashion education was always left out and we were the first one in Hyderabad to establish the fashion college , slowly people got know about the Fashion education andin this Lakhotia played a vital role to make people aware about design education. With the implementation of New Education Policy ( NEP), it has taken fashion , textile into consideration and also taken design education seriously.

Describing about the future plans , he stated , my parent’s transformed an institute to college and my dream is to look ahead and my vision is to make design education accessible to more and more students by making it more economical and become entrepreneur in design industry. By the next three years that is by 2027, I want to transform the college into University and also have planned of expanding the college in other states including Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. At present, we have around 12 departments-courses and till date have trained around 14,000+ students.