Zell Education launches certification program, the Certification in Finance & Accounts

Zell Education is delighted to announce the launch of its newest certification program, the Certification in Finance & Accounts (F&A). Designed to empower recent graduates and professionals seeking to enhance their financial acumen, this comprehensive 6-month program offers a pathway to unlock the world of financial expertise. Post completion of the course Zell Education also offers guaranteed interview opportunities for the candidates



The Certification in Finance & Accounts is tailored to accommodate the diverse needs of learners, making it ideal for working professionals who require flexible scheduling options. With an emphasis on practical skills development, this certification equips participants with the fundamentals of finance and accounts, paving the way for promising career opportunities in the field.

What sets this program apart is the caliber of instruction, as learning is facilitated by top-notch finance professionals. Hands-on learning experiences are integrated throughout the curriculum, emphasizing practical skills that are highly relevant in today's financial landscape. Graduates of this program are positioned for career advancement, with the potential to earn annual salaries of up to 8 Lacs.

The program curriculum is carefully designed to cover essential topics in Finance & Accounts, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience. It encompasses vital subjects such as Accounting 101, Cost Accounting, Financial Statement Preparation, Analyzing Financial Statements, Introduction to GST, Income Tax, and Accounting Software. This well-rounded curriculum equips participants with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the field of Finance & Accounts, providing a robust educational foundation for their future endeavors in the financial sector.

Pratham Barot, Co-Founder & CEO, Zell Education says, “ I believe in empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the dynamic world of finance and accounts. Our Certification in Finance & Accounts is a testament to our commitment to providing a comprehensive and practical education, enabling our participants to unlock their financial potential. We are excited to launch this program and look forward to helping aspiring finance professionals achieve their career goals.”