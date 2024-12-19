Pros & cons of simultaneous polls

Critics have warned that simultaneous elections may overshadow local is-sues and marginalise regional parties, favour national parties and reduce political diver-sity. They point out that the logistical challenges, and the need for fair representation across diverse demographics, need careful consideration. While there are tangible ben-efits that accrue on account of simultaneous elections. There are also significant issues that surround such a proposal, both from democratic and constitutional perspectives

Duringthe first four general election cycles in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967, elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies were held simultaneously. Howev-er, on account of the subsequent premature dissolution of the Lok Sabha on seven oc-casions, and State Legislative Assemblies on various occasions, elections to the Lok Sabha and the various State Assemblies were held at different times.

With the approval of the proposal for simultaneous elections nationwide, on 12 Decem-ber 2024 by the Union Cabinet, the report submitted by a High-Level Committee (HLC), chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, on the idea of a “One Nation, One Election (ONOE)” has once again gained significant traction in India’s political land-scape.

The central government feels that the move bill will improve the quality of governance by reducing the frequent interruptions caused by staggered elections, and allowing gov-ernments to focus on long-term policy implementation rather than short-term electoral strategies. And that it will avoid the costs of multiple elections and streamline the elec-toral process.

The proposal has also sparked considerable debate, raising critical concerns about its implications for federalism and political representation. Critics have warned that sim-ultaneous elections may overshadow local issues and marginalise regional par-ties, favour national parties and reduce political diversity. They point out that the logistical challenges, and the need for fair representation across diverse de-mographics, need careful consideration.

While there are tangible benefits that accrue on account of simultaneous elec-tions. There are also significant issues that surround such a proposal, both from demo-cratic and constitutional perspectives.

The issue of simultaneous polls to the State Assembly and Parliament, once led to an interesting, if somewhat embarrassing, situation in my own case, in 2004. I was the Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2004, and N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister, felt the need for a snap poll to the State Assembly, and was able to persuade his Cabinet colleagues, and the party rank and file, to fall in line with his decision. A resolution to that effect was accordingly passed by the State Cabinet, and forwarded to the Governor of the state who dissolved the Assem-bly and I wrote to the Election Commission (EC) to order elections as early as possible.

While matters stood thus, Parliament was dissolved and general elections notified in the entire country. Considering the somewhat anticipated new development, the State Cabi-net decided to request the EC to cause both elections to be held at the same time in the state. I felt that it was an administratively sound, and financially sensible, decision and, wrote to the EC accordingly. My action was questioned by the opposition parties. But I was able to satisfy them, as well as the public, of the rationale behind it. Then followed a period of uncertainty, with an interim arrangement in place, in the shape of a caretaker government. The caretaker Cabinet, by its, very nature, was not expected to take any decisions which might influence the outcome of the oncoming polls. At the same time, situations were bound to arise, from time to time, requiring major decisions to be taken. No matter what their background, experience and ability to handle complicated situa-tions, civil servants are simply neither equipped nor expected to handle such situations. My long service in the state, my equation with the political masters and the confi-dence reposed by the public in me, notwithstanding, I found myself in an extremely awkward situation. Elections to the Legislative Assembly did not follow as quickly as ex-pected. The caretaker government continued in office longer than anticipated, much to my acute discomfiture.

I had a pleasant, and easy, relationship with J M Lyngdoh, Chief Election Commissioner at that time, having known him earlier as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Agri-culture in the Government of India, when I was the Secretary (Food and Agriculture) in the state. I travelled to Delhi and met him, hoping to be able to persuade him to advance the date of the elections to the extent possible. Typical of him, Lyngdoh was all grace and affection, and extremely receptive to my pleas. He was, however, insistent that the revision of the election rolls of the state be completed, in a thorough and exhaustive manner before elections took place. And rightly so, too. I returned to Hyderabad, satis-fied that I had made a good attempt, but disappointed that I had failed.

Largely an account of the confidence the Chief Minister had in me, the cooperation of my service colleagues, and the grace of God, I was able to survive those testing times, scraping through with my image untarnished, and the fair name, of the State’s admin-istration, intact.

Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, the Leader of the Opposition at that time, had been at the fore-front of the criticism, by the opposition parties, of my decision to write to the EC, asking for simultaneous polls. He also led the campaign by his party to criticise the manner in which the revision of electoral rolls was being done. In the event, however, the elections went off peacefully and in an orderly fashion. The Congress (I) party won and Rajasekhara Reddy was elected as the Leader of the Congress (I) Legislative Party, and sworn in as Chief Minister.

At the request of the new Chief Minister, I stayed on as the Chief Secretary, duly keeping Chandrababu Naidu informed, and at the request of Rajasekhara Reddy.

And later, to my satisfaction, and by way of a pat in the back for the administration, Raja-sekhara Reddy, the Chief Minister by then, openly acknowledged the good work done by the officials in the matter of electoral roll revision, which, he conceded, was responsible for the victory of his party!

The earlier reports of the Law Commission, and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, have dealt with the issue of simulta-neous elections. The crux of those discussions, and recommendations, was that the elections to the Lok Sabha and nearly half of the State Assemblies may be clubbed to-gether in one cycle, while the rest of the State Assembly elections can be held in another cycle after two-and-a-half years. This will require curtailing or extending the tenures of existing State Assemblies, entailing amendments to the Constitution and the Represen-tation of the People Act, 1951.

(The writer was formerly Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh)