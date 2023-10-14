Terribly disturbing, but hardly surprising

2023 is turning out to be the deadliest year on record for Palestinians. United Nations and international aid groups have warned of a massive humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza strip, in the wake of Israeli bombardments in retaliation to the most heinous acts by Hamas militants. Reports say more than 3 lakh people are rendered homeless. The war is said to have claimed 3,000 lives on both sides so far. A vexed Israel on Friday ordered evacuation of around 1.1 million people in northern Gaza within 24 hours. It seems to be bracing for a final ground assault to finish off Hamas once and for all. This could cause more deaths and destruction. Caught in the crossfire, innocent Gazans, around two million of them living in a narrow strip of land between Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, with a small border with Egypt, are desperate for food, water, shelter and medicare. Fuel and electricity supply lines are already cut off. They are holding on for dear life. They will have to wait for very long to live in dignity. It is not clear yet, when Tel Aviv would allow relief and rescue into the besieged area. This is not the time to take sides as with some nations, but all must prod Israel to let emergency relief and supplies reach the needy. Hospitals in Gaza are losing power, endangering lives as dialysis, oxygen supplies, diagnostics, treatment and surgeries cannot be taken up. Adding to their dismal plight is rushing in of hundreds of people wounded in fierce reprisals by Israel.

Under the 1993 historic pact negotiated by White House, after Oslo Peace Accords, Palestinians recognised the State of Israel and got PLO accepted as their sole representative. But soon Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem followed, though illegal as per the UN. Hamas was born of the resultant Palestine resentment and militancy. The wounds of Palestinians continued to fester, drawing in a few Arab countries that are now arming and aiding Hamas. While Palestinians in West Bank feel being pushed off their land, the humanitarian disaster is worsening by the hour in Gaza – with no relief in sight.

Jordan, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon and Syria are throwing their lot behind Palestinians, while the West is warning against any aggression on Israel. With the US sending a warship, Russia has strongly warned of stepping in. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi just called for “end to war crimes against Palestine.” Saudi even put on hold its normalization deal with Israel. With the UN and the EU appearing weak, China is offering to act as a peace broker. Situation is one of frayed geopolitical tempers.

Should both Palestinians and Israelis see eye to eye and accept the respectable the Two State Solution with Jerusalem as the joint capital, they can achieve peace and better prosperity as per the promises of 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and the 2013 EU package. As said by Ronald Reagan, peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means. All nations, more so the United Nations, must not give up on their efforts to end war escalation, even hostilities altogether, for legitimate rights for Palestinians and sustainable peace for Israelis – and the world at large.