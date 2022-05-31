Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

This speaks volumes about the quality of our education system, which consists of 80% theory with little exposure to real-life situations and hands-on experience. In our system, focus is still more on issuing degrees or diplomas and less on skill development. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, almost all of them emphasised the need to impart skills suitable for industry to the students through measures like internships, intense practical training, etc.,

Having a degree certificate alone will certainly not be sufficient. What is required is the expertise to adapt to a new environment, work space and skills required for the industry. Be it for entrepreneurs or job seekers, skills and smartness to adapt to a new environment and exhibit the talent in the company one steps into and makes a huge difference.

For this to become a reality, imparting skills should go hand in hand with the syllabus so that it will add value to the certificates the students receive after completing the core streams. Unemployment problem could be addressed at large if the education system works on bridging the wide gap between the industry needs and academic goals.

- Jyothiraditya Dattu Dora, Student, Vignan's Institute of nInformation Technology, Visakhapatnam

After introduction of fee reimbursement to students of professional courses, all the seats in engineering colleges are getting filled up. But the quality of education has deteriorated.

Though AP Skill Development Corporation is playing striving to hone the skills of students, it doesn't meet the requirement. The government should promote a mechanism whereby students will be oriented towards field education and training at the end of every quarter during the studies in the industrial locations. Then only these pass-outs will have employable skills, career and growth opportunities.

- A Raghunatha Reddy, social activist, Raghavendra township, Kadapa.

Our education system should focus on skill development, creativity and good atmosphere to learn innovative subjects. Due to lack of professional skills, the youth are not able to get jobs. Now, the time has come to think for reforms in education system.

Some autonomous colleges are forcing the students to follow their rules and not giving liberty to learn new issues or conduct experiments. This tendency is also not good. The educational institutions and the government should focus on innovation and plan the syllabus and course as per the needs of the country and industrial and service sectors.

- M N Murthy, SGT, Vijayawada.

Skill development is a must for the present day youth to secure their own livelihood and even provide employment opportunities to a few others. Skill development helps a person to emerge stronger and give more confidence in their life.

Any course or any subject from class X to degree should provide skill development related courses as well. A big thrust is required for the development of skills in various trades. The curriculum should invariably give weightage for skill development courses.

- V Ravi, State president, Govt Junior lecturers association, Tirupati

Finding jobs with mere degrees and diplomas has become impossible in this competitive world. Unless the students acquire skill in any field of their interest, they cannot get employment. The governments have already focussed on this aspect and are giving a major emphasis to skill development courses.

Even several corporate companies have been offering training in some skills. Students should concentrate on this key aspect and complete skill development courses simultaneously with their degrees to grab the opportunities in the job market.

- Dr D Gopal Reddy, Principal, Govt Junior College, Puttur