Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education

It's difficult for grads to survive without skills

Since ages, we have been focusing on degrees and diplomas without giving any impetus on skill development programmes. The New Education Policy that promotes skill-based teaching is a welcome change of recent times. However, we need to have a perfect blend of academic excellence and skill in the related field.

For this, the universities and educational institutions have to focus on hiring expert faculty instead of running the show with makeshift arrangements. Otherwise, our youth continue to languish despite having academic excellence. The Job industry needs grads with required skills. It's difficult to survive in employment without required skills.

- Pulla Sudharani, Psychologist, Bheemaram, Hanumakonda

Skills are more important than mere degrees

In the present context ability and skills are more important than mere degrees and diplomas. The youth need to concentrate more on equipping themselves with necessary skills and be capable to become job givers than job seekers.

- Dr Chennamaneni Vikas, HoD of Radiology Pratima Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar

Set up skill development centres in institutions

Students are forced to undergo short-term paid courses to get the placements in reputed MNCs and private industries. This type of education has to be replaced by setting up skill training centres and campus interviews to realise the dreams of students.

In general students with great expectations and suitable posts study for degrees and diplomas but their dreams are not fulfilled as there is a gap of skill set between academic studies and industrial needs.

- Dr Golla Bhupathi Rao, Bhadrachalam

Focus on skill development

Nowadays skill knowledge is very important for everyone. Without knowledge on work, it is worthless. The people should learn skill development. The skilled workers are settled in their lives working at the noted companies. The degrees are important but it is used as an eligibility of jobs only. But skill development is essential for the growth in career.

- N Revanth, Khammam

Skills with practicals and research need of the hour

If we analyse the secret behind the developed countries, it is education with a strong foundation of theory, practical and research. In our system of education we missed both practicals and research which pushed our students and youth to back benches in employment.

This must be rectified with research oriented education to make our students worthy and to grab opportunities at domestic and international level.

- Yadagiri, Post Graduate, Business man, Nalgonda