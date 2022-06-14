Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education

Many grads lack skills

A majority of grads are unable to cope up with the rigors of job demands, just because they lacked skills that are required by the industry. The onus is on institutes to provide hands-on experience alongside imparting academics so as students could command lucrative jobs in the multinational companies. If this problem is not addressed at the earliest, the grads remain jobless. Even though they get jobs they will be confined to desk jobs that have no significance. We need a new education policy that promotes skill-based teaching. The job industry is ready to embrace those youth who have adequate skills gleefully.

- Valluri Venumadhav, Private Employee, Hanumakonda

Skills matter a lot

The system of education is required to change in the State. The institutions are offering Degree without skills. The Institutes are purely looking their ranks and striving for grades but are not paying any interest on student's skill developments. The students need to have practicals and theories to gain knowledge. The Institutions should pay interest on skill development.

- P Sai Kumar, Khammam

Skill development must for career growth

Skill development is a key aspect that strengthens an individual and also the nation passively. Most of the unskilled with a degree are unemployed and also competent people are becoming "skilled labour". So learning practical and theoretical skills along with proper research and planning results in fruitful outcomes. The educational system should look after the practical requirements of learners.

The Indian government is providing up skilling workshops in various aspects but failing to make people aware of the skill enhancement activities. And also the mode and pattern of examination is very crucial, a student must be assessed in terms of various and wide subject coverage, as a result a proper degree is obtained by changing the mode of traditional assessment.

- Ch Chinmayee, Khammam

Time to change education system

Education should be in such a way that it should provide knowledge and skill set to students to make them perfect to suit the demands of industry and to grab the opportunities globally. Unfortunately, rulers simply followed the British slavery education system made educational institutes as factories producing just graduates of basic knowledge only. This is the right time to change existing education system to more practical and result oriented to shift the country from developing countries list to developed countries list in next 10 years.

- Samala Harika, Computer Analyst, Nalgonda

Include skill development in syllabus

Like there is no substitute for hard work, there is no alternative for skill sets. Students without skills have no value in the market. In view of this, skill-improving training must be included in the syllabus of diplomas/degrees to get employment. I hope UGC's NEP-2020 will bring radical change in the field of education, at the same time, students will cater to the needs of industries through their hands-on-experience.

- R Vijay Kumar, Retired Employee, Nalgonda