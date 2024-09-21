Get to the bottom of most sacrilegious act at Tirumala

It is nothing but a serious affront to sacred traditions of Hindus. Yet, shamelessly, the YSRCP and its leader allege that it is a diversionary tactic. The very foundation of devotion has been shaken. Devotees are left aghast the world over. One cannot expect YSRCP to have any remorse. But what about Congress? The BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who claims to be a great devout person and performs Yagams is yet to react. Why are the Peetatdhipatis and the Mathadipathis in Tirumala silent? Why this silence? It is a case fit for a thorough probe by CBI, or even NSA

How should one describe in a word the performance of the previous government in Andhra Pradesh? I wish someone could provide me an appropriate word for it. Maybe leaders like Shashi Tharoor can help me. It is very unfortunate that the administration of the abode of the most revered, powerful and richest God of Seven Hills, not just for the Telugu-speaking people but for hundreds of crores of devotees across the globe, is in the eye of a storm and has been dragged into a political slugfest.

This can happen only in India. If there is any instance of sacrilege in respect of any other community in India, by now the situation would have been different. Thanks to attitude of the Hindus who are basically peace-loving and have high levels of tolerance, notwithstanding vociferous statements by some leaders like Rahul Gandhi and those of Bloc INDIA that the level of intolerance is growing and secularism is on the wane in the country etc.

The fact is Hindus do exhibit patience, which certainly is a good sign though some might take it as their weakness. Doesn’t matter. One need not resort to violence but should at least get to the bottom of the issue and take stringent action against those behind the act of sacrilege.

The fact of the matter here is that there has been a reprehensible act of sacrilege and sentiments of hundreds of crores of people have been trampled upon. The very foundation of devotion has been shaken. The revelation that animal fat consisting of LAAD beef tallow and fish oil in the ingredients like ghee is used in the making of Laddu Prasadam at Tirumala has left the devotees deeply anguished. It is nothing but an affront to sacred traditions. Yet, shamelessly the YSRCP and its leader allege that it is a diversionary tactic and say that the sample was taken in July.

This is a ridiculous argument.

The question is not when sample was collected. The issue is when was the contract for the supply of ghee was given and was not that the ghee used in the July samples? It was in 2023 when supplies from Nandini Ghee Karnataka were stopped. What kind of logic is YSRCP giving? The Congress is no saner. All such leaders and parties should hang their heads in shame. Videos are there where Jagan is shown clearing his head of the Akshitas with such speed as if some insects had attacked him. The Vedic pundits bless the devotees after chanting powerful mantras from Vedas.

Jagan never went with his wife to present silk robes to the Lord during Bhrahmotsavams. Now a demand is growing that henceforth, it should be mandatory that in all Hindu temples wherever there is a practice that the Chief Minister should present silk robes to the deities, only Hindu CMs should do it – not of any other religion – and they should go there along with their wives.

One cannot expect YSRCP to have any remorse. But what about Congress? It blames the BJP. Well, the AP BJP leaders in Tirupati have been complaining about deterioration in quality of Laddu, but no one reacted. What did Congress do? Why did they not fight? May be, it would have helped them win at least a couple of seats in AP elections. The grand old party should stop its pseudo secular attitude. Now as a passing reference they say take action. It is most insensitive way of reacting. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is silent but his son Priyank Kharge makes a weird demand that a probe should begin from the temples in BJP-ruled states. Have the party and its leaders gone insane?

God forbid, if any such sacrilege had happened in regard to any other religion, Congress would have overreacted, saying that “Democracy is murdered, black day, Hindu atrocities growing and what not.” We have seen how anti-Indian statements and anti-Sikh statements were made by Rahul Gandhi during his US visit.

Don’t Congress leaders visit Tirumala? How can they make such insensitive remarks and make light of the issue? The BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who claims to be a great devout person and performs Yagams is yet to react. Why this silence? His son K T Rama Rao says it is an allegation. What allegation? The report by NDDB clearly indicates that ghee was adulterated. NDDB has confirmed that they had tested the ingredients. Still he says if true, action should be taken. He also says religion is personal. Fantastic whom are they protecting or scared of?

Is it not a fact that the YSRCP regime had stopped supply of ghee from Nandini Dairy which was selling cow ghee for Rs 1,000 a kg in last June? The management of Nandini Dairy said that it was not possible to supply pure ghee for lesser rate? Chairman Bheema Naik said the previous government had stopped the contract in 2023.

Yet, Congress and INDIA bloc want to make a mockery of everything. It is an act where the government needs to take most stringent action against the guilty whether it is the former CM or ex-TTD chairman, officials or its members as well as the suppliers.

This now raises a very major issue and that there is an urgent need to free temples from undue interference of the governments in their management. It is a fact that due to government interference as has been seen in the case of TTD, funds are diverted to other activities than what they are meant for which makes a mockery of sanctity and the belief of the devotees. The AP Deputy CM has made a valid demand that Sanatana Dharma Parishad be constituted so that there would be no government interference.

The former EO and AP Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam even suggested that the temple authorities stop distribution of Laddu prasdam for a couple of days. Does “Samprokshana” ensure there is no adulteration and then start re-distribution of prasadam?

What some people are upset is while anger is raging across the country and some devotees in Madhya Pradesh had burnt the effigies of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, why are the Peetatdhipatis and the Mathadipathis in Tirumala silent? This certainly is a valid question and needs to be looked into. The former chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu said he had raised issues of irregularities many times but no one listened to him and he was harassed.

It is certainly the most appropriate case for CBI probe, if not a probe by NSA.