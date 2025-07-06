  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Opinion > Editorial

Digital dilemma

Digital dilemma
x
Highlights

It is imperative that cybercrime investigation units are urgently upgraded with the latest tools, training and staffing.

It is imperative that cybercrime investigation units are urgently upgraded with the latest tools, training and staffing. It will be a step in the right direction if this pressing problem is addressed as a priority. Public awareness campaigns, stronger regulations, and real time redressal mechanisms should also be taken up in earnest. In short, Digital India must not become scam India.

A stitch in time can indeed save not just nine but billions. People should also adhere to the guidelines and adopt remedial measures by not tapping unwanted buttons and get involved in passing on the vital information to the criminals.

C K Subramaniam

Navi Mumbai-705

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick