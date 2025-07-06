Digital dilemma

It is imperative that cybercrime investigation units are urgently upgraded with the latest tools, training and staffing. It will be a step in the right direction if this pressing problem is addressed as a priority. Public awareness campaigns, stronger regulations, and real time redressal mechanisms should also be taken up in earnest. In short, Digital India must not become scam India.

A stitch in time can indeed save not just nine but billions. People should also adhere to the guidelines and adopt remedial measures by not tapping unwanted buttons and get involved in passing on the vital information to the criminals.

C K Subramaniam

Navi Mumbai-705