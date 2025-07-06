A school is a place of learning for a child. It is a training ground for him/her. It is here that a child forms new associates, new ideas and habits. It is here that he/she prepares himself/herself for the stage of life. I was enrolled in a school at the age of five. I still remember that the first day of my school was a Monday and my mum had packed two sandwiches for me to eat during the short recess.

The first day of school is often considered an important day in everyone’s life. It is like a new world to us. It is a time of mixed emotions, like nervousness, excitement, homesickness, feelings of shyness, and the like.

I felt a bit nervous in the new environment. The boys of my class looked at me with wonder and smiled. I had with me my English alphabet textbook and got my first lesson in learning the alphabets -- A B C.

The day started with the teacher introducing herself and explaining the daily routine. We recited the alphabets, sang nursery rhymes and listened to interesting stories.

Soon the bell for the recess rang. The boys rushed out of the classroom with excitement. Some of them even gathered around me. They laughed and made fun of me for being so shy. A few sympathised and befriended me. We played games, shared our snacks, and laughed together. It was a novel experience. The final bell to go home rang at 1:30 pm. All the boys felt happy. I took my school bag and hurried back home along with my mother, who was waiting for me at the school gate.

While walking back, I realised that my first day was not just about learning the alphabets; it was about making new friends and settling myself as a new student. The morning, which was full of uncertainty, ended with exciting adventures and endless possibilities.

Years later, the memory of my first day at school is still fresh in my mind. I feel proud when I describe it to others. My first day in school was completely a new experience for me. It fills me with pride when I look back at it and share my experience with others. I feel my first day helped me become confident in school, which eventually shaped the rest of my years there. Today, several years later, I feel happy that I went to school. If I hadn’t, I would be doing odd jobs like running errands, watering the lawns, scrubbing utensils, looking after the sick and the aged, or even washing clothes and wouldn’t be able to become a writer or share my experiences with readers like you.

Jubel D'Cruz

Mumbai