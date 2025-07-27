  • Menu
RSS ‘samvad’ is a good move

The move mooted by RSS to bridge the trust deficit between Hindus and Muslims is a welcome move.

The move mooted by RSS to bridge the trust deficit between Hindus and Muslims is a welcome move. In a secular country like India, a conflict based on religions is destructive. The Quran and Gita are guiding forces that urge every human being to lead a peaceful life while respecting one another.

It is the politicians who divide the society for their personal gains. The RSS-organised 'samvad' should also address issues like communal animosity, Wakf Act and Jihaad, among others.

P R Ravinder,Hyderabad

