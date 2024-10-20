ANTWERP, THE CAPITAL OF ‘THE WORLD OF DIAMONDS’

In a slight deviation from otherwise certain weather forecast, on a ‘Bright Sunshine Day’ in Amsterdam, while the morning sun kissed the streets of Amstelveen, as part of our Europe Tour, we set off on a delightful road trip to Antwerp in Belgium Country on September 23, 2024, which also was my daughter-in-law’s Birthday. My son Aditya skillfully navigated his electric car along Netherlands-Belgium highway, flanked by ‘Arboriculture’ either side with tall trees, ‘Enormous Windmills,’ a testament to the ‘Netherlands’ Embrace of Clean Energy,’ vast, and barren fields where cows here and there grazed lazily.

As we approached ‘Maastricht City’, Aditya briefed its importance in European History, for signing of the ‘Maastricht Treaty’ {Or The Treaty on European Union} by the representatives of 12 European countries on February 7, 1992 for establishing the ‘European Union (EU),’ transforming the previous ‘European Economic Community (EEC)’ into a ‘Political Union.’ It expanded to include more areas such as, foreign policy, security, and justice, besides creation of the most significant ‘Economic and Monetary Union (EMU).’ With this, the ‘The Euro’ as the Single European currency, was created. It came into circulation in 2002 in the ‘Eurozone.’ The treaty gave more powers to the European Parliament.

The highway network in the Netherlands and Belgium, explicitly exhibited its efficiency, safety, and modern infrastructure. Dutch highways are called by ‘Autosnelwegen’ (A-roads) meaning ‘Motorways,’ and are identified by an ‘A’ followed by a number ‘A1, A2’ etc. They have two to four lanes, in each direction, depending on the traffic density and the importance of the route. Speed limit varies between 100-130 kmph, which is indicated by signs. The leftmost lane is reserved for overtaking, and to return to the right lane after overtaking. Often, we see ‘UIT’ boards, meaning ‘Exit.’

We did not find any check points, because, border between Netherlands and Belgium is seamless due to the ‘Schengen Agreement.’ The Belgian Highway system also is similar to the Dutch system but with some differences in driving style and road conditions. Combination of modern infrastructure, strict traffic rules, and high standards for road safety makes driving through the Netherlands and Belgium Highway a pleasant experience, the way we had.

Aditya explained about the facility for electric vehicles (EV) the one in which we travelled. His car’s capacity is to cover a distance of 400 km, once charged. Netherlands and Belgium offer excellent support for electric vehicles with their vast charging infrastructure. Charging ranges vary by car and battery type, with fast-charging stations making long-distance EV travel convenient. At the same time, traditional fuel stations remain accessible, providing petrol, diesel, and alternative fuels. There are multiple networks for charging across Europe, and some providers operate internationally,

Arriving in Antwerp, our first experience of city's vibrant atmosphere was the touch of ‘Antwerp Central Station’ which captivated us with its architectural grandeur and historical significance as a major trade hub. We noticed how historical landmarks and modern amenities coexisted harmoniously allowing seamless cross-border travel.

We passed through 700 meters long ‘Kennedy Tunnel’ near Antwerp, which passes underneath the ‘Scheldt River’ approximately 5 to 6 kilometers from the center of city. It is named after John F Kennedy former USA President, and was completed in 1969. It consists of two parallel tunnels, one for automobiles, with three lanes in each direction, and the other for trains.

Around noon, we reached the historically rich city in Belgium Country, the ‘Antwerp.’ Since ancient times, Antwerp remains one of the largest ports in Europe, playing a key role in global trade and logistics. It offers a lively mix of cultural landmarks, culinary experiences, and shopping, making it a must-visit destination in Belgium. Antwerp’s ‘Diamond District’ caters to all types of buyers, offering everything from low-cost small diamonds to luxurious, high-carat diamonds for wealthy buyers or collectors. Antwerp is referred to as the ‘Capital of the World of Diamonds’ due to its long-standing and central role in the global diamond trade.

Antwerp’s association with the diamond trade dates back to the 15th century, as the one renowned for its expertise in diamond cutting and polishing, with highly skilled craftsmen working in the city. The city deals with the entire range of diamonds, from rough stones to exquisitely cut and polished gems. The world’s diamonds pass through Antwerp at some stage. ‘Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC)’ represents the interests of the Belgian diamond industry. In addition to diamonds mined from the earth, shops in Antwerp sell (Hyderabad also have these) a wide range of ‘Lab-Grown Diamonds’ (Synthetic or Cultured) that are produced in a controlled laboratory environment, by a method known as ‘Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD).’

CVD involves placing a tiny diamond ‘Seed’ in a chamber and exposing it to carbon gases. These gases break down, allowing carbon atoms to accumulate and form a diamond crystal layer by layer. They are Identical to Natural Diamonds. They offer the same beauty and durability as natural diamonds but at a lower cost. We did a little bit of shopping in ‘Diamond World’ the official retailer of ‘HRD (Hoge Raadvoor Diamond) Antwerp Institute of Gemmology’ close to the ‘Antwerp Central Station.’ This is Europe’s prestigious Academy of Gemmology and Diamond Grading.

‘Antwerp Central Station’ has been classified as a monument and is recognized for its architectural heritage, making it a popular tourist attraction. Designed by architect Louis Delacenserie in the Beaux-Arts style, it was originally opened in 1836. But the current building was completed in 1905. We enjoyed seeing the main entrance flanked by two towers with majestic appearance, the grand façade with a large dome, intricate stonework, ornate details, the vast main hall known as ‘Cathedral of Railways,’ Unique Platform Design, Breathtaking Interior etc. we posed for couple of photographs when we had a tour in the station premises.

Belgium as a whole, and Antwerp particularly, is renowned for its ‘Exceptional Beer Traditions’ and famous for its wide variety of Beers, including styles like ‘Trappist, Abbey, and Lambic’ each offering unique flavors and brewing techniques. What impressed me most was the concept of a ‘Flight of Four’ in restaurants, where four different types of beer in smaller glasses were served. This concept allows beer lovers to explore a range of flavors, styles, and brewing methods, enhancing their dining experience. The ‘Flight of Four’ Beer that I tasted were: ‘Duel 666, Cristal Alken, Belgoo Bloemekej and St Hubertus Blond’ along with a dish of ‘French Fries.’

Belgium including Antwerp eateries also reflect the broader Belgian Tradition. The Cafes, Friteries (Serving Belgian Fries), informal Restaurants (Brasseries), Bistros (serving hearty meals), the Roadside Restaurants etc. reflect ‘Belgium's Rich Culinary Culture’ and are integral to the local dining experience. We enjoyed spending time in one such cafes tasting the choicest dishes that mainly included ‘Lumpias’ a type of ‘Spring Rolls’ which are spelled in Belgium as ‘Loempias.’

Our to and fro journey of four hours, from Amstelveen to Antwerp, and taking a tour for four hours in the city, was not only a delightful adventure but also an enriching experience of Belgium in a short time. As we traveled through picturesque landscapes, adorned with lush trees, towering windmills, and grazing cows, we gained a deeper appreciation for the scenic beauty that characterizes this region of Europe.

Bye-bye and good-bye Antwerp, until I come again!