BCCI Goes The ‘Gambhir Way’

“Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI,” the Board has warned. Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract

New Delhi: Cracking the whip on the Indian cricket team’s “star culture”, the BCCI on Thursday unveiled a 10-point policy to promote “discipline and unity”, making domestic cricket mandatory, imposing restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and banning individual commercial endorsements during ongoing series.

It is learnt that the restrictions were sought by head coach Gautam Gambhir in a review meeting of the team’s recent poor run. Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in the players’ retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The measures have been announced in the wake of the team’s disastrous tour of Australia during which it surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

The debacle was preceded by a series whitewash against a relatively under-strength New Zealand at home. The 10 diktats make it mandatory for players to seek Gambhir and chairman of selectors’ Ajit Agarkar’s approval for any relaxation, including the duration of stay for their families on tour. The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours that exceed 45 days, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

By the look of things, the BCCI seems to have completely backed Gambhir’s stance during the review meeting that took place last weekend. Terming the measures as a way of “ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series”, the policy, which is in possession of PTI, could prove to be a landmark document. “Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI,” the Board has warned. “Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract,” it added.

Participation in Domestic Matches

The Board said it is mandatory for players to remain available for domestic matches. “This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure,” the BCCI stated Any exceptions to this mandate will require formal notification and approval from Agarkar. The reason behind this instruction is the absence of stars from the Ranji circuit. Virat Kohli hasn’t played a Ranji Trophy match since 2012, that was one year before Sachin Tendulkar played his last Ranji match in 2013. Embattled skipper Rohit Sharma last played Ranji in 2015.

Traveling Separately with Families

Players would be expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. The BCCI said that separate travel arrangements with families are being discouraged to maintain “discipline and team cohesion”. Exceptions, if any, must be pre-approved by Gambhir and Agarkar. This is after one superstar player travelled separately on tours, including last year during the South Africa assignment. Two big stars, during the recent tour of Australia, refused to travel with teams and one of them hired a charter flight for travelling from one Australian city to another.

Excess Baggage Limit Imposed

Players would now be required to adhere to specified baggage limits shared with the team. Any excess baggage costs will need to be borne by the individual. The baggage weight limit for long tours has been placed at 150 kg. This was necessitated after the players, who were travelling with their families, included their partners, children and personal staff’s bags to their account.

Restriction On Personal Staff

Personal staff, including managers, chefs, assistants and security, are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI. It started with Gautam Gambhir’s personal manager raising eyebrows with his presence in the team hotel. While Gambhir has accepted to keep his secretary away, he has ensured that chefs of certain younger star players would also not be readily allowed into the set-up.

Sending Bags Separately to COE

Players have been told to co-ordinate with the team management on the equipment and personal items sent to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. “Any additional costs incurred due to separate arrangements will be the player’s responsibility.” Some senior players have been known to send their equipment or kits much before they arrive for rehab at the NCA and most of them have earned notoriety for not paying for the excess costs.

Leaving Practice Sessions Early

All players would be mandated to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue to promote “commitment” and “foster a strong work ethic within the team.” The move would ensure that star players, who have become used to a separate car to leave the nets as per their wishes, will have to stay for the full duration.

Besides, the Board has barred players from engaging in personal shoots or endorsements during an ongoing series or tour to avoid “distractions” and has allowed families to join them on overseas tours which are longer than 45 days. The last two points of the document make it mandatory for players to be available for the Board’s official shoots and functions, besides staying put with the team even when the match or the series in question has ended early. (PTI)