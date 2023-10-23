Boosting research in line with NEP 2020

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommended establishing the National Research Foundation (NRF) to promote research culture in all higher educational institutions (HEIs) in an interrelated and coordinated manner. This will also increase funding and support for research. A robust ecosystem of research is perhaps more important than ever with the rapid changes occurring in the world today.

Research eligibility exams by NTA

A quality university education must aim to prepare youth as not only job seekers but also job providers with their research skills. The University Grants Commission (UGC), which is the apex body for regulating higher education in India works to improve quality in higher education institutions across the country. In order to ensure quality in higher education, especially at the research level, two examinations have been conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year in June and December as per the UGC guidelines from time to time.

For science courses, a Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination has been conducted in five subjects such as life science, earth science, physical science, chemical science & mathematics. Those who clear/get a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination and do research under the guidance of faculty/scientists working in university departments/ national laboratories will be provided fellowships by the CSIR.

Similarly, UGC-NET is conducted in around 83 subjects belonging to humanities and social sciences. However, a few of the science subjects like Forensic science, Computer science, electronic science, and environmental sciences are also included in the UGC-NET exam. Those who clear/get JRF in UGC-NET examinations and do research under the guidance of faculty/scientists working in university departments will be provided fellowships by the UGC.

Revision of UGC Fellowships

As part of implementing NEP 2020 recommendations, the UGC is taking several steps to meet the aspirations of all types of stakeholders in higher education. In this line, the UGC is strengthening research by its recent decision. To attract talented youth into the research, the UGC has revised all types of research fellowships granted by it. Though the UGC released a circular very recently, the enhanced rates are applicable from January 1st, 2023.

UGC Doctoral Fellowships

Currently, the UGC provides fellowships for doctoral (PhD) and post-doctoral (PDF) courses. As per the revised amount, during PhD course, JRF in all subjects was enhanced to Rs. 37,000 per month (earlier Rs. 31,000) for the first two years and the Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) was enhanced to Rs. 42,000 pm (earlier Rs. 35,000) for the remaining period. The same revised rates are applicable to UGC’s other doctoral fellowship called ‘the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child’. Similarly, when it comes to post-doctoral studies, the UGC gives ‘Dr. D.S. Kothari Post-Doctoral Fellowship’ (DSKPDF) in two categories. The first one is the ‘Higher Post-Doctoral Fellowship’, for which the amount was revised to Rs. 67,000/- pm (earlier Rs. 54,000) for the entire period.

UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowships

The second one is the ‘Post-Doctoral Fellowship’, for which the amount was revised to Rs. 58,000/- pm (earlier Rs. 47,000) for the first year, Rs. 61,000/- pm (earlier Rs. 49,000) for the second year and Rs. 67,000/- pm (earlier Rs. 54,000) for the third year onwards. The same revised rates are applicable to UGC’s other post-doctoral fellowships such as PDF for Women, PDF for SC/ST and Dr. S. Radhakrishnan PDF. Even, the house rent allowance (HRA) is admissible for the candidates who stay outside of their institution. For them, HRA will be calculated based on the revised fellowship amount only. Besides, an amount of Rs. 12,000/- during the JRF period and Rs. 20,000/- during the SRF period will be paid to the candidates annually to meet their contingency expenses.

UGC Fellowships as a model

By considering this revision of UGC fellowships as a model, central universities, state universities, and private universities may enhance the amount of their existing fellowships. Even CSIR, ICAR, ICMR, ICSSR, ICHR, ICPR, and other similar professional/research bodies in India may also come up with positive responses to revise fellowships given by them. Research is essential for the economic, intellectual, societal, environmental, and technological progress of a nation. This is a great initiative taken by the UGC to boost research in HEIs. It not only improves the quality of the research but attracts youth into research. The intellectuals with a research outlook will benefit from this revision of fellowships. With this move, there are more chances for India to become a hub of knowledge creation and lead the country to further heights in all aspects.

(Writer is Asst. Professor of Sociology, School of Law, NMIMS, Hyderabad-Jadcherla Campus; Views are personal)