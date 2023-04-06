Celebrating magical moments

Nearly all of us will, at one time or another, have heard the expression 'abracadabra.' I wonder, however, how many of us really know that the origin of the expression traces itself to the Hebrew words, 'avra,' meaning 'I will create,' and 'kedoobar,' meaning 'as spoken.' The expression is often used, by magicians, as a prelude to the performance of a trick, such as pulling a rabbit out of a hat. It is also used to describe words, or rituals, that cause bewilderment or confusion, with 'mumbo jumbo' being an equivalent expression. The context, with which most of us usually associate these expressions, is a show being conducted by a magician.

Among the most well-known, and oldest, magicians, who performed spectacular tricks to audiences across the world, was Houdini, a Hungary – American escape-artist and magic man. He performed daring feats to the consternation of his audiences. With 'upside down,' or the 'Chinese water torture cell' being among his most popular acts.

India has had its share of distinguished magicians, noteworthy among them being the legendary P C Sorcar and Gogia Pasha of yesteryear. Nearer home, in Hyderabad, we have Professor B V Pattabhiram, a magician of considerable fame and reputation. Needless to say, all of them perform the usual tricks like those with cards, and juggling balls, apart from making things appear, disappear, swallowing fire, and cutting her a volunteer from the audience, and putting him/her together. While, undoubtedly, there are, many reputed, and well-known, magicians in the country. I have only mentioned these three as I enjoyed the privilege, of having had personal interactions, with them.

One evening, during the training period, of my batch of the IAS, at the National Academy of Administration – as it was then known – at Mussoorie, Gogia Pasha, the famous magician, performed a show for us. After dinner, in a light-hearted way and only half seriously, Pasha invited anyone from the audience to show him a few tricks. I had, during my student days at Hyderabad, learnt one deceptively simple, but extremely convincing, card trick. I made a bold walk across to him and showed it. Though somewhat perplexed, for a little while, he saw through the trickery I was up to. He gave me a broad smile that said 'good try'!

One of the most enthralling, and unforgettable, magical shows I have ever seen, was by the legendary P C Sorcar, at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad. There Sorcar was, on the stage, performing one of his items, in standard magician's garb, resplendent in, flowing robes and wand in hand. All of a sudden, all lights went off in the auditorium. And, as the lights came on again, there he was, right next to me, formally dressed, in Pajama, Sherwani and Pagdi, with his arm around my shoulders! I still break into a sweat, and shudder, at the memory of that remarkable piece of magic.

Pattabhiram, undoubtedly, is a serious, and experienced, exponent of the art of magic. However, following his foray into the realm of the celluloid world, he will probably be remembered, much more, for the cameo he played in a Telugu movie, than for his real life achievements. It was a bit of a comic role, that of a hypnotist. His client, a husband, pleads with Pattabhiram to use hypnosis both to make his wife learn how to cook well and also how to stop singing badly!

Magic is based on psychology and the creation of illusions. It has also used techniques such as hypnotism and mesmerism to increase its impact on audiences. Very often, certain words are used in order to have a specific effect on, or make something happen, to someone, somewhat like magic, known as casting a spell.

These techniques, however, are significant not so much as a means of providing entertainment, as they are for more serious purposes, such as therapy and healing.

Magic is also an adjective that describes the unforgettable quality of certain beautiful and special moments in one's life. Such as, for instance, the moment one fell in love with one's life partner, the times when children were born, hearing the news of one's leading the first job, or, as is the case with me now, such a mundane matter, as scoring a 100, in half an hour, at billiards!

Not all aspects of magic, however, are, innocent or well meant. An example is the practice of 'black magic,' or 'dark magic,' in which, supernatural powers, or magic, are used for evil and selfish purposes. Somewhat akin to that practice is that of 'Voodoo,' a religion involving witchcraft or communication, by trance, with ancestors prevalent in Haiti and other Caribbean islands. Essentially, it had acted as a cohesive force, that has unified the slave population, and gave them the courage and strength to begin the Haitian revolution. Regrettably, it has also had its negative effects which are serious and far reaching.

A light-hearted diversion before we come to the end of the piece.

An Irishman and an Englishman walk into a bakery. The latter steals three buns and puts them into his pockets. He tells the Irishman that it took great skill, and guile, to do that. The Irishman then says he knows a better way to do the same thing, the honest way, and get the same results." He calls the owner of the bakery and says, "Sir, I want to show you a magic trick."

The owner, intrigued, comes over. The Irishman asks him for a bun and eats it. He does that two more times and, when the owner asks, "Okay my friend, where's the magic trick?" he says, "Look in the Englishman's pockets!"

(The writer is formerly Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh)