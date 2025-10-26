Chhath Puja—a thanksgiving ode to the Sun God

In our ancient epics and puranas, water bodies enjoyed a sacred place as it is associated with purification, cleansing and spiritual growth. The act of worshipping the Sun God near water is believed to amplify the spiritual energy and create a powerful connection between the devotee and the divine

It is quite fascinating to know and understand that different festivals are celebrated across India, with each having its own unique flavour and rituals. One such is the Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to Lord Surya, more as a thanksgiving to the Sun God for the energy and life force He provides. The festival is also dedicated to Surya Dev’s sister Chhathi Maiya for sustaining life and well-being, prosperity and longevity.

Chhath Puja might not be part of our local celebrations, but I am sure the spirit of devotion and reverence for the Sun God is something that resonates with everyone, across the globe.

In many parts of India, the Sun God is worshipped every day, often as part of the morning prayers. The Gayatri Mantra, for instance, is a powerful invocation to the Sun God, and is recited by innumerable Hindus.

Chhath Puja is typically performed near water bodies like rivers, lakes or ponds. The reason being this is deeply rooted in the Hindu mythology and is symbolic of the festival.

In our ancient epics and puranas, water bodies enjoyed a sacred place as it is associated with purification, cleansing and spiritual growth. The act of worshipping the Sun God near water is believed to amplify the spiritual energy and create a powerful connection between the devotee and the divine.

The festival is particularly prominent in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as well as Nepal. It starts with Kartika Shukla Chaturthi (October 25) and culminates with Karthika Shukla Saptami on October 28.

During Chhath Puja, the devotees offer prayers and arghya (offerings) to the Sun God while standing in the water or on the banks of a water body. This is meant to symbolise the cycle of life, death and rebirth, as well as the Sun God’s role in sustaining life on earth. It is a breathtaking sight to see devotees gathered near water bodies, immersed in prayers and performing rituals in unison. The atmosphere is electric, and the sense of community and devotion is palpable.

On their part authorities render their bit, especially in making elaborate arrangements for the benefit of the devotees. The Ministry of Railways runs puja specials to cope with the heavy rush and to facilitate the smooth arrival and departure of devotees from and to their destinations. Many state governments go all out to ensure proper arrangements near water bodies. The Telangana government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have made extensive arrangements for Chhath Puja, including preparing over 40 ghats and ensuring devotees have access to key amenities.

The energy, the devotion, the rush….it is like the entire atmosphere has been transformed into a spiritual high! People braving the crowds, standing in long queues, and even facing harsh weather conditions are indications that they are rendering them to invoke the blessings of the Sun God. It is heartwarming to see such unwavering faith and dedication. The belief in God is indeed great, and Chhath Puja is a testament to that.

I feel inspired by the resilience and determination of the devotees. It is a celebration that showcases the power of faith and tradition. I am sure many of us can learn the importance of perseverance, the value of community, and the impact of unwavering faith.