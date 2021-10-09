Chilling elimination of non-Muslims in J&K

When Pakistan's dirty design to disrupt peace in J&K stands exposed after the targeted killings of Srinagar's prominent Kashmiri pundit chemist, a migrant street vendor, a principal and a teacher in Srinagar in the last three days, fear gripped panic-stricken pundits and other minorities about their safety even as pall of gloom descended at the residences of the victims.

Even when the decision by the humble, ever helping Makhan Lal Bindroo to stay on in the valley after the turbulent 1990s was seen as a positive omen by the displaced community, gunning him down by the ruthless killers terming him as an RSS stooge and traitor is a grim reminder of mayhem returning to the valley. Further when tourism been a mainstay in the state slowly returning with the inflow of tourists in the valley recently signalling return of normalcy, terrorism striking in the valley by taking a new shape with Pakistan using hybrid terrorists for targeted killings by stalking, shadowing non-Muslims and gunning them down is terrifying.

The blood curdling execution of four minorities at point-blank reveals that Jihadi death squads' clear target is out to hunt and kill minorities. This now throws a fresh challenge to security forces to foil their attempts. Notwithstanding the fact, that after taking control of Afghanistan, Pakistan-based hybrid terrorist groups in the valley intimidating anyone that supports the new normal in Kashmir after nullification of Article 370 in 2019 and killing them has sent a chilling effect on the Kashmiri civil society especially the pundits. It is high time, the Centre take stock of the situation afresh and take quantum leap in measures and intelligence capabilities to neutralise the actions of terrorists while giving adequate protection to Kashmiri minorities and Kashmiri Muslim civilians so that it instills confidence in them.

KR Srinivasan,Secunderabad

Find ways to neutralise Pak-backed terrorists

If we look at know some hard facts then it looks like that in the past few years, the incidence of terrorism and the resultant deaths in India have come down considerably but Thursday's incident in the Kashmir valley clearly points out that the threat is far from over and this still remains a big challenge to be taken on. Terrorism is not just a threat for a country but to the entire civilisation. If there is any country that has faced for the longest period of time and in the most vicious of ways, it is probably India. If we look at India's stand, we have not really been able to address the problem of terrorism in Kashmir to the fullest because we have not been able to isolate the state from the influence of Pakistan. India should not be complacent but be proactive as far as terrorism is concerned and we need to focus on choking the financial sources of terrorist groups. Last but not the least, intelligence-sharing among all like-minded countries is going to be the key that must be shored up in every possible way and if it needs much heavier investment, then the state must find the money.

- P Koushik Vijay, Warangal

Keep Taliban off Kashmir

How long will brutal killings in Kashmir valley have to be carried with the heavy weight of silence? Innocent precious lives unconnected with any anti-social group are lost for the past one week. A principal and a teacher shot dead barbarically in the school premises should not be taken as a routine problem by the government and investigating team. Anyway, Jammu and Kashmir proved to be unsafe in the hands of Indian antagonists right from independence. And it is clearly evident that no government was strong enough to extinguish this burning brunt. Also India should be very cautious that Taliban should not be another thorn on the bed of our peace loving nation.

- Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

BJP, Cong must join hands for J&K peace

Apropos "Militants gun down two teachers in Srinagar School '' (8 October). Ever since J&K became an integral part of India over seventy years back, the state has been regularly witnessing merciless killing of innocent civilians who have nothing to do with J&K politics. After the abrogation of Article 370, the state has been under central rule and it is the Centre that has to take the responsibility to take J&K back to the 1990s. Time has now come to give a break for politics and political blame game and in the interest of people of J&K and that of our nation, a rule by the national government consisting of those political parties who have presence in J&K is the need of the hour. Such a national government in J&K would not only expose those who do not want to be part of such a national government but also send a strong message to Pakistan that when it comes to J&K which has been an integral part of India, our political parties and people stand one. If the political parties continue to engage in blame games, Pakistan would continue their act of killing and thus keep the people divided. Will the two national parties BJP and Congress take a lead and give a chance for a national government which would force the parties to end blaming each other. When India is about to enter75 years of our own rule and also J&K completes 75 years of being part of India in 2023. they will then see Naya Kashmir. - N Nagarajan, Hyderabad