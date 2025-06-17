Delhi’s ordinance to raise school fees is a preposterous move

The Delhi government recently issued a circular, which requires private unaided schools that have been granted land by government entities to obtain prior approval from the Directorate of Education (DoE) before raising their fees for the 2024-25 academic year.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warned of action against private schools that have increased fees arbitrarily. She said: ... no school has any right to harass parents and children. They have no right to threaten children and hike fees abnormally. ….”

It was strongly opposed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, who alleged that the state government had succumbed to pressure from private school lobbies by introducing a school fee ordinance without legislative oversight or public consultation.

The Congress also opposed the ‘ordinance’ with the party’s Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav blaming the BJP’s decision ‘to approve the ordinance without consulting stakeholders’ as “undemocratic” as it betrayed and stifled the voice of lakhs of students and their parents, “who have been protesting against the arbitrary fee hike by private schools for months”.

In a subsequent development many parents challenged the circular in the Delhi High Court. The circular has led to confusion and worries among parents, as many private schools have used these orders to almost double the tuition fees. The parents’ group said that the High Court, by allowing such fee hikes without approval from the DoE, has gone against its own earlier decisions and also against the Supreme Court’s past directions. The petitioners pointed out that allowing such fee increases without proper checks could lead to further misuse of power by private schools.

Earlier judgments of SC:

The Supreme Court had earlier this month criticised private schools in Delhi for hiking fees without prior government approval, particularly targeting schools constructed on government-allotted land, even as they were legally obligated to follow specific regulatory conditions.

The SC noticed a violation of conditions and criticised that many elite private schools in Delhi operate on land allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at concessional rates. A condition of the lease mandates that these schools obtain prior approval from the Directorate of Education (DoE) before increasing tuition or any other fees. The apex court observed that schools violated this lease condition by hiking fees unilaterally. It held that the state government should be accountable and transparent.

In some other previous judgments (like Modern School v. Union of India, 2004), the SC held that education is not a commercial activity and fee structures must be reasonable. It reiterated that school fees should not become an economic barrier that undermines the Right to Education under Article 21A.

Thus, the observations reinforce the Delhi government’s authority to regulate private school fees, particularly those on public land. It also legitimises audits and penalties imposed by the Delhi Directorate of Education on non-compliant schools. Several schools may be required to refund excess fees and face restrictions on future hikes. The Supreme Court criticised schools that hike fees without government approval, especially when they occupy government-allotted land.

Earlier in April, the government issued show-cause notices to 11 schools and initiated audits after uncovering widespread fee-hike abuses.

Upholding Right to Education:

Thus, the ordinary students now have legal recourse against arbitrary hikes, and their selection process may favour uninformed participants. While school representatives dominate decisions, the Delhi government claims penalties and committees could improve accountability and transparent fee structures. It is a democratic deficit as the ordinance bypassed legislative debate and public consultation, raising concerns about legitimacy and inclusivity. Fee hikes that occurred between April 1 and enforcement of the ordinance may remain unaddressed, leaving parents in limbo.

Notice to the Supreme Court:

The Supreme Court has rightly issued notice to the Directorate of Education, the Delhi government, and the Action Committee for Unaided Recognised Private Schools regarding a plea challenging the order of the Delhi High Court. Unfortunately, this ‘order’ permitted private schools situated on government land to increase tuition fees without prior approval from the DOE.

Will this ‘order’ order the possibility of education? It directly disturbs ‘law and order’. The government should wait for the ‘order’. This notice came in response to a petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s April 2024 decisions, which allowed private schools built on government land in Delhi to increase their tuition fees without taking prior approval from the DoE.

A vacation bench, comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, took up the hearing. The bench was responding to a petition filed by the Naya Samaj Parents Association, a group representing parents of students studying in private schools.

The Supreme Court on May 29 issued notice to the Delhi Director of Education in a plea challenging the order of the Delhi High Court that allowed the increase of fees by private unaided schools on government lands.

Delhi govt ordinance promulgated:

The state cabinet on June 11 approved the issue of the ordinance aimed at regulating the fee structure of private schools in the national capital. The ordinance, titled the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Ordinance, 2025, was ready to be forwarded to the President through the office of the Lieutenant-Governor for formal assent. Once enacted, it will operate retrospectively from April 1, 2025.

Instead of empowering the common man, the ordinance ‘empowers’ the government, preferring to impose fines of up to ₹10 lakh per school for violating fee norms and to revoke a school’s ability to propose further fee hikes.

The question is whether this ‘hurried’ ordinance will regulate arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital. Will it indeed give major relief to lakhs of students studying in private schools and their parents in the city?

Why the ordinance with a retrospective effect?

The ordinance says that schools found charging fees more than the permitted limit will be mandated to reverse the hike and refund the surplus amount within 20 working days. Failure to do so will lead to escalating financial penalties. Specifically, the fine will double if the delay crosses 20 working days, triple after 40 days, and continue to rise with every 20-day interval.

It was further added that ‘for a first violation, the ordinance prescribes a monetary penalty ranging between ₹one lakh and ₹five lakh. In the event of repeated non-compliance, the fine may increase to between ₹two lakh and ₹10 lakh, depending on the severity and frequency of the offence. The ordinance claimed that it is designed to bring greater transparency and fairness to the fee structures adopted by private schools and provide relief to parents burdened by abrupt and arbitrary fee hikes.

The Delhi and other states, too, must ensure that fee committees are transparent, diverse, and balanced school and parent representation. Violations are penalized, and past arbitrary fee hikes (April–June 2025) are properly redressed, and Legislative procedures and public consultations are honored in future amendments or laws. It’s a case of misusing the power of promulgation of an ordinance and, in essence, violence against the right to education, unfortunately.

(The writer is Advisor, School of Law, Mahindra University, Hyderabad)