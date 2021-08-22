Double standards of Owaisi

This refers to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's view that human rights organisations are more focussed on the happenings in terms of atrocities on women and children in Afghanistan by the Taliban, than on similar incidents in India. Asaduddin Owaisi's double standards in this regard are apparent, which precisely is the problem with the community in India, to talk in such irrelevant terms, about something that demands very serious intervention by the world community.

When the Pundit community in J&K was being massacred by the Islamists and Pro-Pak elements in the Valley, no Muslim opened his/her mouth, including Owaisi, as if Hindu community in India is fated to live such a life at the hands of other religious group. Why is Asaduddin silent on Pakistan's explicit role and active involvement, to be hand in glove with the Taliban in Afghanistan? He may be having great ambition to gain a foothold in UP in the next elections there, hence Asaduddin Owaisi doesn't believe talking in harsh terms about the Samajwadi Party, whose members were booked for sedition for supporting the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, about which the party leadership is silent.

— K R Parvathy, Mysuru