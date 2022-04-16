Enhancing 5G experiences for India

MediaTek, the world's leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly two billion connected devices a year, is enabling enhanced 5G experiences across the smart device ecosystem in India including smart phones, smart devices, gaming and connectivity solutions. The company is geared up to facilitate India's rise to the top, with its array of flagship 5G chips under the MediaTek Dimensity family, including Dimensity 9000, 8000 and 8100. To further expand customer outreach in the premium smart phone category, MediaTek has collaborated with almost all the popular OEMs in India.



The organisation also reiterated its commitment to deliver customized, power-efficient and innovative 5G experiences, powered by the innovative Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, which offers OEMs closer-to-metal access on 5G chips. The company is also keen on enabling disruptive technologies and boosting R&D capabilities to further expand its India footprint over the next few years.

With 5G likely to be deployed soon, MediaTek is upbeat on 5G prospects in India and is offering solutions aimed at enabling the entire smart device ecosystem. The streamlined vision was announced on the sidelines of the 10th Chapter of MediaTek Technology Diaries, "Rise to Incredible with MediaTek Flagship," focused on the latest technology trends from MediaTek and the smart phones or smart devices market in India.

"Auto-connectivity and 5G are driving new-age technology adoption across the eco-system. This is not only making electronic devices more interesting but also enabling seamless experiences for customers. With a comprehensive portfolio including gaming, automobiles, connectivity, smart phones, tablets, optical drives, AR/VR solutions, Chromebooks and cloud computing, India is one of the biggest growth markets today. We are collaborating closely with our OEMs to create incredible experiences and flagship solutions basis the diverse and changing customer demands and requirements." said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

"MediaTek Dimensity 5G chips are leading the global technology domain and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the world's first 4nm TSMC 5G Mobile SoC, taking 5G experiences to the next level. With innovative technology now easily accessible, customization is the need of the hour, with OEMs spending countless hours to create personalized smart phone experiences. As a brand that listens to its customers' demands and tailors smart phone features without wasting precious time in the go-to-market journey," expressed Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek Bangalore.

"With closer-to-metal access to customize features for cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems, the platform enables unmatched personalization, permitting OEMs to create differentiated smart phones which can then be marketed to their preferred consumer segments."

Flagship experiences

MediaTek Flagship chips promise a rise to the incredible - Dimensity 9000 5G smart phone chip for next-generation smart phones. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 system-on-chips (SoCs) that bring flagship level technology – connectivity, displays, gaming, multimedia and imaging features – to premium 5G smart phones. MediaTek Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture – This will enable OEMs to create more customized consumer experiences, with closer-to-metal access to unlock customized consumer experiences that differentiate flagship 5G smart phones.

Rise to Incredible

MediaTek is a leader in 5G technology, powering innovative smart phones and enabling ultra-fast, near-zero-latent 5G network. MediaTek is also enabling incredible performances across 5G modems for PCs, Wi-Fi hotspots, broadband customer premise equipment (CPE), industrial IoT applications, and more.

Smart Devices

MediaTek remains a market leader in digital TVs, voice assistant devices, Wi-Fi routers and other smart home products with a portfolio that caters to a wide range of customers across smart phones, smart homes, automotive, IoT and home or enterprise connectivity segment.

Wi-Fi 7

MediaTek has the broadest Wi-Fi portfolio and is the No. 1 Wi-Fi supplier across broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics devices and gaming. It is also the first company to showcase the real potential of the forthcoming MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 Filogic connectivity portfolio in live demonstrations for key customers and industry collaborators.

MediaTek Pentonic - MediaTek unveiled its new Pentonic smart TV family with the introduction of the Pentonic 2000, which will power next generation flagship 8K TVs. The MediaTek Pentonic smart TV series is built on MediaTek's innovative technologies in display, audio, AI, broadcasting and connectivity.

Speaking at the event, Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, said, "At OnePlus, we are committed to creating user-centric technology that provides the best possible experience for our community, a vision that is shared by our friends at MediaTek. We are taking a major step forward in this regard with our latest collaboration for the upcoming 'R' series product. It was a wonderful experience to be part of MediaTek Technology Diaries and we would like to congratulate the MediaTek team on a successful event." Talking about the relevance of Metaverse, Upasana Joshi, Principal Analyst, Mobile Phones, IDC India shared, "Metaverse can be considered as a 'digital reality' or more specifically a shared virtual environment that will combine some aspects of AR,VR, Social Media, Cryptocurrency, Online Gaming and more. And once the high speed 5G spectrum is available in India, the use cases like virtual events, gaming, fashion shows and digital commerce is likely get more immersive."

Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research said, "Technology has the potential to disrupt various segments but we need a very strong foundation for that, which 5G can offer us. If you look at existing smart phone features like the camera and graphics, we have followed a very different way of positioning it, when it comes to consumer experiences. Going ahead, AI will play a big role in these features, followed by the silicon behind it."

According to Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group, Cybermedia Research (CMR), "Over the course of the pandemic, there has been a 31% increase in game time among serious gamers. Today's passionate gamers seek enhanced and consistently rich AI-powered gaming experiences, with responsive touchscreens, and ultra-reliable connectivity, amongst others. Going ahead, the smart phones and smart devices will become our access points for everything innovative, from unprecedented gaming experiences to the metaverse. For the consumer, peak performance made possible by powerful processors is what will count."

Kartik Vasudevan, Director for Strategic Accounts - India, GfK said, "As per GfK Consumer life, 62% of surveyed urban Indian consumers, especially the millennials and Gen Z, look for devices that offer meaningful experiences and this is where 5G is poised to disrupt the Indian smart phone market. Consumers want to future proof their purchases with 5G enabled handsets and thus, we expect 5G contribution to be between 30%-40% in 2022 with disruptions in mid-tier price bands."