Even animal lives are precious

I was on my morning stroll as is my wont. Watching the fog-mantled nature and hearing sonorous warbling of birds from their tree- branches and savouring the warm rays of the morning Sun showering over me, I was walking at a slow pace in a fresh and joyful mood. All of a sudden, my peaceful, happy mood was shattered and evaporated , for on the road, to my terrible shock and piercing agony, I sighted a puppy crushed, lying in a pool of blood.



I stood gazing at the tender, crushed body of the poor, hapless puppy. I noticed that just a few feet away, at the edge of the road was standing a dog looking so piteously at the puppy's crushed flesh scattered all over the road in blood woe-begone visage. Its tail was drooping . Its gloomy eyes were shedding tears of unspoken pain. It was not barking. It was moaning. It was undoubtedly the mother of the puppy. How the baby-dog got crushed on the road was a horrendous fact dawned over my mind. A reckless driver ran so carelessly his vehicle over the poor, unfortunate puppy and snuffed out it's tender life, snatching away the baby's life from its mother so mercilessly.

I stood there, pondering over the human victims of road-accidents. If it were a human being met with an accident, a complaint would have been made, police swung into Swift action, investigation launched to nab the culprit for the punishment. But it was only a puppy, a baby of a mother-dog, no complaint for the gruesome crime the mute mother would make. So, no police would be spotted on the scene of murder. No criminal investigation would be launched. With no punishment for such horrible murder of the baby-dog, the criminal uncaught would go scot-free on his speeding-spree of his vehicle. But the mute mother-dog was still standing there helplessly, looking with tear-filled eyes at her baby's crushed body, moaning and wailing.

Who cares for the merciless murder of her baby? Her baby's crushed body lay there till municipal carriage arrived. The sanitation workers would simply throw the baby's crushed body into the carriage amidst the collected garbage and the carriage would move away. The next day, another mute animal would be found on the road in a pool of blood crushed under the wheels of a speeding vehicle of another reckless, careless, unkind vehicle-driver. How long will this indifference and cruelty to the lives of mute animals go uncared for and unpunished? Isn't the life of an animal worthy as the life of humans?