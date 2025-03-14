Fostering India’s solar revolution

As of 10th March 2025, the scheme has facilitated the installation of over 3 GW of rooftop solar capacity, with an additional 27 GW targeted by March 2027. This initiative is also driving the local production of inverters and Balance of Plant (BoP) components, further strengthening India’s renewable energy ecosystem and enhancing the Make in India vision

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, has achieved a historic milestone with 10 lakh homes now solar-powered as of 10th March 2025.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13th February 2024, this transformative scheme is rapidly reshaping India’s energy landscape. With 47.3 lakh applications received, the initiative has already disbursed ₹4,770 crore in subsidies to 6.13 lakh beneficiaries, making solar energy more accessible than ever. The scheme’s easy financing options, including collateral-free loans up to ₹2 lakh at a 6.75% subsidized interest rate through 12 Public Sector Banks, have further accelerated adoption.

So far, 3.10 lakh loan applications have been received, with 1.58 lakh sanctioned and 1.28 lakh disbursed, ensuring financial inclusion for all. With a seamless 15-day subsidy transfer process and zero electricity bills for many beneficiaries, the scheme is not just powering homes but also empowering people. Every solar installation under PMSGMBY offsets carbon emissions equal to planting 100 trees, driving India towards a cleaner, greener, and self-reliant future.

The scheme has seen remarkable progress across several states. Notably, Chandigarh and Daman & Diu have achieved 100% of their government building rooftop solar targets, leading the nation in clean energy adoption. States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are also performing exceptionally well, contributing significantly to the overall installation figures. The Government is actively monitoring the progress across all states to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the scheme, with the goal of reaching 1 crore households by 2026-27.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligned with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana supports domestic manufacturing by mandating the use of solar modules and cells produced in India. As of 10th March 2025, the scheme has facilitated the installation of over 3 GW of rooftop solar capacity, with an additional 27 GW targeted by March 2027. This initiative is also driving the local production of inverters and Balance of Plant (BoP) components, further strengthening India’s renewable energy ecosystem and enhancing the Make in India vision.

Under the “Model Solar Village” component of the scheme, the focus is on establishing one Model Solar Village per district throughout India. This initiative aims to promote solar energy adoption and empower village communities to achieve energy self-reliance. An allocation of ₹800 crore has been designated for this component, with ₹1 crore provided to each selected Model Solar Village.

To qualify as a candidate village, it must be a revenue village with a population of over 5,000 (or 2,000 in special category states). Villages are selected through a competitive process, evaluated on their overall distributed renewable energy (RE) capacity six months after being identified by the District Level Committee (DLC).

The village in each district with the highest RE capacity will receive a central financial assistance grant of ₹1 crore. The State/UT Renewable Energy Development Agency, under the supervision of the DLC, will oversee the implementation, ensuring these model villages successfully transition to solar energy and set a benchmark for others across the country.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana stands as a transformative initiative in India’s renewable energy journey, making solar power accessible, affordable, and impactful for millions of households. With 10 lakh installations already completed, the scheme is well on track to achieve its ambitious goal of 1 crore solar-powered homes. By offering substantial subsidies, easy financing options, and a streamlined digital application process, the program ensures that households across urban and rural India can transition to clean energy with minimal financial burden. Beyond reducing electricity costs, the scheme is fostering energy self-reliance, environmental sustainability, and economic growth, making it a key pillar in India’s clean energy transition. (PIB)