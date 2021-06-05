Hanuman: Embodiment of communication skills

Hanuman, Hanumanth or Anjaneya, a mighty minister of monkeys' king Sugriva appears in Ramayana for the first time in Kishkindha Kanda- the fourth part of Ramayana. He is the leading character and hero in Sundara kanda. Lord Rama with his younger brother Lakshmana in search of his wife who was abducted by monsters' king Ravana enters the surroundings of Rushyamook mountain. There, in the nearby precincts of Kishkindha, King Sugriva was living in exile. Being afraid of his elder brother Vali, Sugriva thought that, perhaps, they came there at the instance of Vali to kill him.



Hanuman having understood the anxiety of Sugriva pacifies him with his typical communication dialogue, "if a king of your stature and calibre loses his reason, logic, wisdom, intellect and integrity then how can he save his people? Do not form opinions merely on the face value". The immediate reaction of Sugriva was to deploy Hanuman as his emissary to elicit information about Rama and Lakshmana.

Hanuman on reaching Rama, in his own typical style conversed with the brothers. "My lords! Who you are? Why did you come here? By looks you seem to be king sages or gods". His communication to Rama and Lakshmana was so interesting that they were spell bound all the time without interrupting. Hanuman, revealed his name and who he was and also mentioned about his king Sugriva including how Vali his elder brother driven away Sugriva from the kingdom.

Rama was pleased and told Lakshmana, "Hanuman appears to be an expert and exponent of grammar. Despite continuous communication there is no single aberration in his words. He did not utter even one single out of context word. Anyone who listens to him will automatically become his admirer. He is a true, devout and committed emissary".

On reaching Sugriva, introducing Rama to Sugriva, Hanuman used all his communication skills and put all information about Rama in right perspective. "He is personification of truth, bravery, courage, divinity and what not. Since his wife was abducted by Ravana, in search of her, soliciting your friendship he came here with his brother. You better go to him and worship him". Ultimately bond of friendship between Rama and Sugriva developed.

After Sugriva's elder brother King Vali was killed by Rama during a duel between the brothers, Vali's wife Tara fell into deep sorrow and was crying incessantly. Hanuman consoling her said, "Past is past. What you are supposed to do now is not crying but plan for the future. Your son Angad who is still a boy needs to be taken care of and it's your responsibility totally". Later Lord Rama performed coronation ceremony of Sugriva making him as Monkey King of Kishkindha.

When Hanuman felt that Sugriva forgotten the responsibility of searching Sita, decided to caution him. Accordingly, he told Sugriva "Oh! King of Monkeys! You acquired prosperity, wealth and the kingdom. Your friend's work is yet to be accomplished. It's better that you immediately initiate efforts to do the work entrusted to you by your friend. You send monkeys to all directions to search for Sita. It's already delayed.Better you fulfil your promise".

On hearing Hanuman Sugriva jumped into action and sent monkey warriors to all directions. Towards southern side Hanuman with his team was asked to go. Rama took out his golden ring and passed on to Hanuman to show it to Sita as and when he would be able to see her. Hanuman shouldered the responsibility. Hanuman along with his monkey colleagues searched in nook and corners for Sita but in vain. At one stage Vali's son Angad, being desperate by not finding Sita anywhere decided to stay back with his supporters somewhere away from his uncle's kingdom Kishkindha apparently with an objective of revolting against Sugriva. Hanuman smelling this and the intentions of Angad to establish a separate monkey kingdom warned Angad in unequivocal terms explicitly cautioning of the consequences. One of the wonderful communications in Ramayana is perhaps this only.

On the advice of Sampathi, monkeys reached the Ocean side to cross it and go to Lanka. Hanuman plunges into action and burgeons his body multiple times as a show of strength to cross the Ocean. Hanuman moved towards the mountain Mahindradri on his way to Lanka in search of Sita. Here the communication of Hanuman to his fellow monkey heroes exhibits his confidence in him and enthuses others.

On reaching Lanka, Hanuman plans to enter in to the city but is obstructed by Lankhini the chief sentry who questions his credentials. Unperturbed, Hanuman says to her that, he came to see the beautiful Lanka which is shining with its army, ramparts and domes as well as houses. When she did not accept, he outwits her with a big hit forcing her to request him to save her. Later he is allowed to go in and wander as he liked to search Sita.

Hanuman searches in the whole of Lanka for Sita and sees her in Ashoka Garden. Hanuman decided to communicate to Sita all the details of Rama so that she would recognise and believe him. He moved on to the top of the branch of the tree and started speaking loudly so that Sita would be able to hear and receive the communication well.

Hanuman by starting with the name of Dasarath, attracts the attention of Sita. Having succeeded he proceeds further.Then Hanuman mentions about Dasharatha's elder son Rama, his qualities, his valour, his omniscience, omnipotence, omnivorous characteristics etc. Having heard her husband's name, she becomes more interested. Then Hanuman starts mentioning from Rama's entering into forest till Sugriva entrusting the work of Sita's search. He concluded by saying that, "I am fortunate that I being one among those who are searching Sita could find her here".

After gaining confidence that Sita is steadily believing him, Hanuman gets down from the tree branch and conversed with her to confirm that she was Sita. This provokes Hanuman to reveal to Sita the purpose of his coming there. Here again Hanuman used all his communication skills by praising Rama and his qualities. He said that Rama with such great qualities sent him as his emissary to find out where Sita was. In a bid to resolve doubt in her mind Sita questions Hanuman to explain in detail as to how he became a friend of Rama and also describe the body features of Rama and Lakshmana. This in fact was a typical question Sita put to Hanuman and his reply was again a great example of his communication skill.

On taking leave from Sita, Hanuman wanted to have a look at the whole of Lanka for which he decides to wage a war against Ravana's supporters. He does so and finally voluntarily surrenders in a bid to reach Ravana. Hanuman spoke few words, typical of his communication skills, to Ravana.

"At the behest of King Sugriva, I am here to see you and your Lanka. I saw Sita in your Lanka. (Hanuman did not tell Ravana that he abducted Sita, but categorically mentioned that she is illegally in his custody, which again is a communication skill).You, who literally studied all pious literature, should not indulge in troubling women like this. This will lead to annihilation of your kith and kin and entire kingdom. none can face Rama in the war. Handover Sita to Rama". On returning to Kishkindha the way he revealed the presence of Sita in Lanka to Rama is again an embodiment of communication skills.