India aims to be AVGC global hub

Movies like Baahubali and RRR have introduced a new vision for portraying historic and fantasy themes in India, inspiring films like PS1 and Kalki.According to the FICCI-EY 2024 report, India now boasts the second-largest anime fan base globally and is projected to contribute 60% to the worldwide growth in anime interest in the coming years. In a significant step toward making India a global hub for AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics), the Union Cabinet recently approved the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) in Mumbai.

The establishment of the NCoE follows the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs 2022-23 budget announcement, which proposed the creation of an AVGC task force in the country. NCoE AVGC aims at creating a world class talent pool in India to cater to the Indian as well as global entertainment industry. Provisionally named the Indian Institute for Immersive Creators (IIIC), this center aims to revolutionize the AVGC sector and foster innovation in immersive technologies. It will be modeled after renowned institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

India’s animation sector is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by increasing demand for films, visual effects (VFX), gaming animation and engaging mobile content. This surge presents exciting opportunities for skilled and enthusiastic animators. Boasting a growth rate of 25% and an estimated value of ₹46 billion by 2023 (FICCI-EY Report 2023), the animation industry in India is thriving and offers a promising future for passionate young talent.

With rapidly evolving technology and increasing internet penetration all across the country, coupled with one of the cheapest data rates, the usage of AVGC-XR globally is poised to grow at an exponential pace. This creates abundant opportunities, particularly through the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE). Below are some of the key objectives of the NCoE (IIIC): Focusing of creating Indian IP; Leveraging our cultural heritage in new age; Create a multiplier effect in the industry; An industry led initiative, in partnership with state and academia; Integrated focus on education, skilling industry, development, innovation; and, Hub and spoke model of development to be followed

IIIC as the hub and several center’s as its spokes dedicated innovation and research fund to promote start-up ecosystem Films like RRR, Baahubali, The Lion King and Avatar have demonstrated the immense potential of animation and immersive technology! India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector is poised for explosive growth, with vast opportunities for employment and innovation.

Immersive technologies create lifelike, interactive experiences. This includes Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and 3D modeling & animation. Whether you’re a 3D animator, VR/AR creator, game developer or comic artist - this is your playground.

With an estimate to generate 5,00,000 jobs, the NCoE is modeled after premier institutions like IITs and IIMs. The center will provide world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology and specialized skills to build a strong talent pool. Hands-on learning and career pathways. Students will gain practical experience through industry-driven courses, ensuring they are job-ready upon graduation. You’ll also have access to internships, mentorships for aspiring startups, and a curriculum focused on content creation - for India, for the world!

Collaboration and innovation. By fostering partnerships between the central and state governments, academia, and industry, the NCoE will create a dynamic ecosystem for research, development, and innovation in immersive technologies. This is where India’s next-gen creators will thrive.

The Union Cabinet’s approval of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC marks a pivotal step in strengthening India’s media and entertainment industry. This initiative is set to boost the economy while creating new job opportunities in the rapidly growing AVGC sector. As a global hub for filmmaking, India’s advancements in technology and infrastructure will enable the production of high-quality content, positioning the country as a leader in technological innovation and creativity. (PIB)