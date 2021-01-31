India makes great strides on research front

Any country that has made advances in prosperity has invariably depended on science and technology. England became a world power because of the industrial revolution. The USA became a superpower because of its technology. In Indian context, science and technology is the driving force for the economic development and national security.



Indian bio-tech companies have captured the vaccine field and within a short time, became the vaccine makers for the world. In the last two weeks, we have supplied the vaccine Covishield to 14 countries. Likewise, our scientists and technologists developed Covaxin.

India is designing, developing and launching communication and remote sensing satellites which brought a sea-change in communication networks. In India, the data is provided at the cheapest rate of less than 20 paise per GB. This data availability came handy for online classes during the pandemic. Otherwise, the pandemic would have delayed the learning process of several crores of students.

India has launched a mission to moon known as Chandrayaan. One of the defining moments in India has been the roaring successful launch of India's Mars Orbiter Mission. Now, we are planning Gaganyaan, sending humanoids to space.

In the new millennium, India is progressing as a major economic power in the world and the significant achievement would not have been possible but for the effective harnessing the power of science and technology by our scientific community. Our scientists have placed us at the forefront of the world in certain areas.

The societal expectations from science and technology are increasing. Thus, the scientific community has the responsibility to cope up with these expectations. Indian science and technology need to be made more vibrant.

More focus needs to be laid on the quality of research done in the universities. Universities and Institutions in the country need to encourage translational research, which leads to development of products with societal applications. The Universities have to do greater collaborative research with other institutions so that their joint efforts deliver the expected results.

Universities and industries need to synergise their resources in specified areas such that both the Industries and the Universities can get greatly benefitted. The attitude of the industries that we can just borrow the technology and innovations needs to be dispensed with. High risk, high gain research will encourage the scientists and faculty members to take up work in areas of significant interest either to the Government or to the Industry.

Innovations in Science and Technology are integral part of the long-term growth and dynamism of any nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly believes that our future will be secure and our global leadership will sustain only when we produce the next generation of world class scientists, technologists and innovators.

New technologies in the domain of advanced materials and nano-technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, Augmented Virtual Reality, Quantum Computing, Bio-technology and pharmaceuticals and others will be the key drivers of growth.

Research Day in SRM-AP

There is a dire need to emphasise the pride and prestige associated with research to make the students feel honoured and excited for their scientific pursuits. Thus, the Research Day is being organised in SRM University–AP every year to provide an opportunity for the students to showcase their burning aptitude for research. Also, the Research Day provides an opportunity for the students to get a comprehensive knowledge on the diverse research activities being carried out in the University.

The second edition of the Research Day was conducted on January 30 at SRM University – Andhra Pradesh. After a review and screening, 217 abstracts were accepted for presentation by the students, research scholars and faculty members. These papers were presented in a few parallel sessions. The best adjusted papers would be rewarded with gold and silver medals on Research Day.

(The author is Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Amaravati)