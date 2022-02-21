KCR garu, ponder over these amendments too!

Indeed, it is nauseating to hear on daily basis the diatribes of one Jihadi or the other against the Union government, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and all those who stand for the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the country. It is also equally nauseating the blind support extended to such irritating statements by the pseudo-secular parties. And worse, it is indeed, annoying to hear the irresponsible utterances by the elected representatives of people. Falsely claiming 'protection' under the Constitution , such fanatic elements openly incite Muslims, Dalits and Christians to defy legal orders issued by the authorities and even the courts.

It is not long ago when the school-teacher-turned-politician K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Chief Minister of Telangana, openly supported Asadduddin Owaisi led AIMIM party in its endeavours to follow the footprints of Muslim League which is responsible for the country's partition. Further, of late, KCR has been demanding amendments to the Constitution. Though he is yet to spell out the amendments he has in mind, still going by his extraordinary 'love' for the AIMIM, it could be anybody's guess. Notwithstanding his known posture, as a responsible citizen and Chief Minister of a State, KCR has every right to seek the amendments in the Constitution. However, he will be under heavy obligation to justify all that he intends to go as amendments to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, KCR and his advisors would do well to ponder over the following suggestions so as to shape the proposed amendments : 1. In order to make the Constitution truly a mirror of people's dreams, hopes and aspirations let there be a built-in mechanism to ascertain the people's opinions. 2. One sure way to do this would be to make the promises made by the contesting parties/candidates mandatory if they win the election. Any breach or deviation therefrom should result into vacating the seat/s and disqualification from further contesting elections 3.

The right to recall of an elected representative should be given to the people. The circumstances that may lead to such a consequence should be clearly defined. For example, involvement in crimes including corruption and nepotism, showing disregard to the national anthem including the poem, Vande Mataram, disrespecting the traditions and customs of the country and insulting national icons and monuments should be some of such grounds. 4. Dismissing all pending criminal cases pending over five years and attracting imprisonment up to seven years. In case of civil cases, those involving a sum of Rs 1 lakh and less pending since last five years may be closed in order to reduce the heavy backlog in lower courts.

Time bound disposal should be a rule while not adhering to the time-frame should be a rare exception. 5. Barring small and marginal farmers, traders and industrialists all people and legal entities should be levied income tax in a graded manner. 6. In a democratically-formed government, all able bodied people have a right to employment. Therefore, depending upon the education, age and health condition, every person should get subsistence and medical allowance. 7. The rule, nation first and religion, ideologies and other dogmas next should be made mandatory.

Any violation should be dealt with stringent punishment. Special fast track courts to deal with fanatic, Jihadi, extremist, separatist and terrorist elements should be established. 8. For better administration, the States should be reorganised as North, South, East, West and Capital zones while discarding the present system of States and Union Territories. 9. The concept of one nation, one election deserves to be implemented so as to save huge amount of time, money and energy. Only political parties and not any individuals or independent persons be allowed eligible to contest an election. 10. Instead of one head, one vote, a weighted system of voting right should be introduced. For example, an honest tax payer, an outstanding person in art, literature, sport, medicine, technology, social work etc; and all those possessing graduation and higher qualifications should have 'extra' vote.

These are some stray thoughts on amending the Constitution of India, and hope KCR with cool mind would ponder over them.

New record of death sentence

In a record-breaking event, a special court presided over by Justice AR Patel on February 18, in Ahmedabad awarded the death penalty to as many as 38 convicts, and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment until death. The case which rocked the nation in 2008 as serial blasts in which 56 persons were killed and over 200 were left injured, ended also with the acquittal of 28 accused.

The 7,000-odd pages judgment saw the light of the day after a long wait of 14 years, thereby proving once again that the justice delayed is not always the justice denied.

Strong and cogent evidence must for 319 CrPC

While agreeing with the power of the Magistrate to summon a witness under Section 319 of CrPC, Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan of the Gauhati High Court in Basiran Bewa Vs. The State of Assam & others said that before issuing summons to a person to tender evidence in the court, the Magistrate should ensure that for doing so there is a 'strong and cogent' evidence.

Karnataka HC sends judge for training

In a rare case, Justice SP Sandesh of the Karnataka High Court directed that the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mysuru who had granted bail to an accused of dowry death case, be sent to the Judicial Academy for training in exercising judicial discretion before granting bail in heinous offences. Delivering the order in Sunil Kumar Vs. the State and Others, the court observed that the trial court had "lost sight of the heinous offence", that the victim who was married in 2020, lost her life within a year by burn injuries and cruelty in her matrimonial home.