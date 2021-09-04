Meditation & mindfulness can improve your leadership skills

There's a raging pandemic we're all aware of by now. However, there's also an infodemic, a pandemic of information currently plaguing humanity.



The post pandemic world will need leaders who innovate and think out of the box. These alphas would be mentally robust, in control of their emotions and have empathy for their pack. They will not lead by authority but lead by example.

But now the question is how will such leaders come about? Will they rise above through the ranks? Will some institute churn them out as it's pass outs? Will such talented captains be born this way? The answer lies somewhere in between.

Yes, formal education and grooming institutions can help bring out the innate leadership skills within students but that's considered par. There will be nothing to differentiate the cream from the rest.

How then do we instill the ex-factor to create leaders which are the proverbial 'men of the moment' in a post pandemic world?

Enter meditation or mindfulness

When an individual sits still with eyes closed and solely focuses on the breath within, an inner peace, greater self-awareness and total detox takes place. The after effects are felt long after the process is complete.

A daily morning routine of mindfulness not only has a balancing effect on the mental and emotional level but has great influence on the physical, psychological and spiritual planes. Meditating leaders hold their nerve in crunch moments and their sobering effect rubs on their team.

Meditation also helps unlock the latent potential, power, persuasion and pizzazz in an individual. Such dynamism and charisma result in a leader with a magnetic persona, commanding respect and authority of his team.

Also, it is only a self-motivated individual deriving energy and power from the inner source who can inspire colleagues and subordinates alike to be the best versions of themselves, personally and professionally.

Mindfulness offers alignment of the inner energies which in turn sparks one's imagination. This leads to creative ideas for problem solving and man management.

A balanced mind and emotional equilibrium in a leader make for better decision making and the ability to remain undisturbed in tricky situations. The changed perception and outlook to life engendered by meditation makes one more tolerant and drives ego away. This is a conducive attitude for feedback to create welcome improvements and desirable changes.

Another key benefit of meditation for leaders is the ability to empathise with those who are working with or under the leader.

In a world brimming with chaos, the calming effect of a meditating leader has a direct bearing on the team. Moments of agitation become moments of agility.

Additionally, mindfulness also leads to an individual living a more aware life and lifestyle. Being conscious at every stage and phase of life leads to more moments of success and greater learnings from failure.

This has a spillover effect on all areas of life - physical health, emotional peace, mental solidity and a stress-free existence.

Persistent meditation is like a gym for the brain and mind. It is a healthy pattern with a host of benefits not only to the mental well-being but overall personality. It is a self-grooming exercise which helps create world class leaders by honing one's confidence, persona and demeanour.