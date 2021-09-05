Nelloreans worship Narada at Konda Bitragunta

Troublemaker Narada is being worshipped here even though many others call him a sage who creates and enjoys a quarrel among people. In Hindu mythology, he has been considered as a philosopher though he develops rifts between Gods and rulers of various dynasties of yesteryears for a divine cause that finally brings peace.



But there is a distinct tradition in northern parts of Nellore district that couples strongly believe worshipping Narada will settle their differences. The idol of this great sage is in Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Konda Bitragunta which is also called Bilakuta Kshetram in the district and the people conduct the rare 'Kalaha Nivarana Puja' for resolving their troubles.

Available scripts say the sage had consecrated the idols of the presiding deities of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Padmavathi at the temple. Name of the temple, Bilakutam, has derived from the word 'tunnel' in Sanskrit, and gradually it is being spelled by local people as Bitragunta.

Chief priest Narasimhacharyulu said that offering Puja to Narada settles not only disputes between couples, but also between business partners, and among relatives. Local politicians also suggest such disputing couples and people who approach them for mediation to offer prayers at Narada idol in the temple organising Kalaha Nivarana Puja which may finally bring happy reconciliation. Local people say Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple is a great place and some couples who want to be blessed with children worship here. Sanku and Chakra are in reverse mode in this temple is a unique thing, they say. Brahmotsavams are held here every year around the month of March. Priest at Saibaba temple located in Gowravaram, Suvanam Kishore Sarma, said that they had observed scores of couples and people got relief after offering prayers to the Sage Narada at the temple. Priests say the temple is 40 km away from Nellore city and close to the national highway. It was constructed by Langula Sudharma, a king, in the 12th century AD. It is believed the tunnel close to the temple is connected to the Vaishnavite temples in the region during the previous era.