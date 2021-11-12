Notices to telangana govt over eviction of tribals from farmlands

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy on Thursday heard a public interest litigation filed by retired Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao and two others, who were aggrieved by the action of the Forest Officials and Revenue officials forcibly evicting tribals from their farmlands.

Petitioners counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar prayed the court to pass interim orders directing the Telangana government to grant recognition of Forest Rights, pattas to tribals. However, the court declined his plea. The Chief Justice bench issued notices to the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment, Government of India, Chief Secretary, Telangana, Principal Secretaries, Forest Department, Revenue, Tribal Welfare Department, Telangana, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Telangana, District Collectors, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Mancherial, Adilabad, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagityal, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad and the District Forest Officers of the respective districts cited.

The bench directed the above officials to respond to the notices by January 21 by duly furnishing replies to the contentions raised by the petitioners.