Of hollow promises, humiliating bonhomie

Any party that comes to power takes oath in the name of the Constitution which says that the government is by the people, of the people and for the people. But all that remains mostly confined to the pages of the Constitution. What comes as a grave concern is the presence of opportunistic politics - both among national and regional parties.

Let's take the example of ensuing Bihar elections. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while releasing the manifesto said, "The NDA government in Bihar has set an example in the fight against novel coronavirus. It is our promise that when a vaccine for Covid-19 is available after clearance from ICMR, every Bihar resident will be given free vaccination." First thing, the Centre should make it clear what is its policy for administering the vaccine? Will the government give it free as in case of polio or smallpox vaccine or will it fix a price? From the statement of the Union Finance Minister, it appears that the government will fix a price for the vaccine.

Another issue that arises from her statement is what parameters had the BJP adopted to conclude that Bihar had set an example in putting up a fight against coronavirus? Is Bihar the only State which had set an example in the fight against coronavirus? What about other States? Have they not done well in handling the situation? If the Centre had released a State wise status report on handling of coronavirus, then one would know which State stands where. The Finance Minister's statement makes it very clear that the national party which had won the hearts of people for the second time in 2019 general elections is resorting to wrong practices just for the sake of votes. Her statement clearly implies that people in Bihar will get free vaccine while those in other parts of the country will have to pay for it.

Taking a pot-shot at the ruling dispensation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said: "Government of India just announced India's Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when you will get it, along with a hoard of false promises." The general opinion is that the statement of the Union Finance Minister amounts to violation of election code.

This announcement has also come as a big shock to other States. The BJP has always been harping on the slogan of cooperative federalism which translated in Hindi says, "Sub ka Saath Sub ka Vikas." So far it was being thought that by the time the vaccine was ready, the Centre and States would identify who should receive it on a priority basis. Finance Minister's statement makes one wonder if the BJP really wants to adopt a new policy of competitive federalism. It is also not clear whether the Centre would negotiate the cost of the vaccine with all suppliers, procure it and then ask the States to purchase and supply it to the people at the rates fixed by the Centre. It is being speculated that the Centre would identify certain categories of people to whom it should be administered free of cost.

Another question is, by when the vaccine will be available. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said the vaccine would be available by December or January 2021. Was this also a strategic announcement keeping in view the elections in Bihar or is the Centre certain that by December or January the vaccine would be available. This doubt arises as experts including those from CCMB say that the vaccine is still at trial stage and it will take another one year before it is made available.

If what the scientists say is true, it means that vaccine issue is being used to garner votes by the BJP. This is rather a disturbing trend which at least is not expected from the saffron party.

Let's take another example where the BJP promised something and now says it has no role to play. In Andhra Pradesh, a resolution was unanimously passed by all parties including the BJP which was part of the State government and YSRCP agreeing that the new capital for the residuary State should be located in Amravati. The then government went in for land pooling of 33,000 acres and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the very first foundation stone after the BJP came to power at Centre. He even took holy water from river Yamuna and soil from the premises of Parliament House and assured the people that "Modi Babu jodi," would see that a capital, which would be much bigger and beautiful, would be constructed in Amaravati.

The bonhomie between the two parties ended and both became bitter enemies. With the change of government, the YSRCP has come up with a new proposal to have three capitals in the name of decentralisation. This sparked agitation in the villages under Amaravati as farmers had given their fertile lands to the State government and now their future would be in jeopardy if the concept of three capitals is implemented. This kicked up a lot of political dust and got embroiled in legal complications. Those who parted with their farmlands have been looking towards the Centre for a solution. But the BJP now says it has no responsibility since it is a State matter.

What one wonders is how the centre can abdicate its responsibility. When a crisis arises in a State, the Centre needs to play the role of an elder person and resolve the issue. But here it comes up with a funny argument that if the previous government had constructed the capital city, such a problem would not have arisen. The basic question the BJP should answer is can a capital city be constructed in five years? Was Gandhinagar in Gujarat ready in five years? How many years had it taken for Chhattisgarh to have a proper capital though there were no controversies as in case of Andhra Pradesh? The BJP may have felt offended with the kind of campaign the TDP had launched against them during the elections, but then why punish the people? Parties can always fight against each other and try to decimate each other politically. But since the Constitution says that a government is by the people, of the people and for the people, is it not their responsibility to see that no injustice is done and a solution is found to the problem.

The issue of capital in AP also raises another question. Can capital be changed with the change of a government once in five years and will the Centre remain a mute spectator? When the BJP came to power in 2014, it promised that politics would be restricted only for the period of elections and after that it would be good governance and would ensure that there was true federalism. Why is the saffron party slipping on this issue? Can it not rise above opportunistic politics?

At the international level, we have seen how Narendra Modi and US President Trump gave an impression that they were the best of friends. But it is shocking to see how Trump has been criticising India. During his first presidential debate on coronavirus data, Trump said, "You don't know how many people died in India. They don't give you a straight count." On Friday, defending his decision to pull out of Paris accord, he again referred to India and said, "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy."

The reactions to these comments that coming from certain quarters are shocking. On one hand, we keep on saying that we will not allow anyone to point a finger at us and will not allow anyone to belittle us. But the reaction to Trump's abusive language by some intellectuals is surprising. Some tweets have already appeared saying. "Our air is filthy. Every year about 15 of the 20 cities with the filthiest air in the world are in India. We've also done little to address this, except pass the buck around. No point being outraged when Donald Trump speaks that truth. Our air is an awful global embarrassment." It now remains to be seen how the BJP which calls itself as Bharat Ki Atmagaurav ki Prateek react to the way Trump has been abusing and accusing us. Fruits of friendship does not mean that any country can take the liberty of calling us filthy. Result of enmity does not mean that the people should suffer.