OU alumni networks to synergise 

"Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world." says Nelson Mandela. Universities play a pivotal role in delivering political, economic, social, industrial, and technological leadership. As long as universities produce qualified students, nations can achieve sustainability in all areas of growth. Osmania University has historically been able to carve out a niche for itself among other universities in the nation and around the globe in this regard. The current Vice Chancellor embarked on a number of reforms to strengthen the institution after seizing the historic chance given by the Government of Telangana to lead the university.



Numerous Osmania graduates work in a variety of fields around the globe and have spread the word about their Alma-Mater wherever they have landed. The Telangana government's Mana Vooru-Mana Badi Programme served as inspiration for the phrase Mana Osmania-Mana University, which was coined to draw in and engage the university's graduates from around the world. The Vice Chancellor travelled to the US for a month, in May and June, 2022, at the invitation of the North America alumni network and visited many States and interacted with a large network of Osmania University alumni on potential areas for exchange, cooperation, and partnership in the fields of research and development.

The Agenda-21

Any system or organisation that wants to advance needs a road map. The University has released the Agenda-21 programme after two months of rigorous exercise that involved faculty, alumni (through online participation), and retired senior professors. The thrust is on:

1. Teaching and learning;

2. fostering a culture of innovation and research;

3. developing infrastructure and

4. creating outreach initiatives, among other things.

Over the past year, with the cooperation of all stakeholders, the university had been advancing Agenda 21 activities under the slogan "Reform, Perform and Transform."

Connecting with alumni abroad



The alumni play a crucial role in development of the University. In India, a number of IITs, IIMs, and Central Universities have established alumni networks and are using those networks in their growth efforts. Osmania University has been around for more than a century and has a large international alumni base, and Osmania is keen on fully utilizing its social capital. Realizing this, the new Vice Chancellor took timely action and created a unique Alumni Cell, which is now developing a database. A decision has been taken to register Osmania Foundation (OF) under Section 8 of the Companies Act to raise money and use it transparently. The university is now developing the necessary structures to include alumni in significant numbers at various levels after studying the expanding endowment structures of several illustrious schools, including IITs and IIMs in India and MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and other US institutions.

The Osmania University North America Alumni Association (OUNAAA) planned three online meets prior to the conferences. The 21-point agenda items were reviewed and a Working Group of the OUNAAA was formed. This Working Group was responsible for setting up alumni gatherings with the Vice Chancellor during his visit in May–June 2022 in the ten main US cities of New York, New Jersey, Boston, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Denver, and the Bay Area in San Francisco.

Outcomes of the visit

At the meeting with Shantanu Narayan, Adobe's CEO, one of the proud alumni pledged to establish a premier integrated research and training facility on the campus of Osmania University. Omkaram Nalamasu, a renowned material scientist and the president of Applied Ventures, agreed to lend technological support. During the upcoming trips to India, both parties committed to spending time at the university and interacting with staff and students in their respective fields.

Likewise ,former students of Osmania University who are in the academia in prestigious institutions, including Prof. Praveen Kopalle of the Dartmouth Business School, one of the top faculties for strategies and innovation, Prof. Vijay Govinda Rajan of the Tuck School of Business, Prof. Ravi Bellamkonda of Emory University, Prof. Kamesh Nanduri of Lupin Pharmaceuticals, and others, have agreed to work with the University on various academic developmental activities.

Several Silicon Valley CEOs who are graduates of the University responded favorably to the Vice Chancellor's request for their assistance in raising funds and engaging in productive activities. They pointed out that his to reach out to the alumni and expressed their intent to support their Alma-Mater. They suggested that the University prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) on the potential areas of academic and infrastructure development. The CEOs were positive about sponsoring specific academic and student trips to the region for exposure.

Alumni gatherings that the OUNAAA working group planned in the aforementioned cities was fruitful. The construction of the Alumni Bhavan, the conversion of 100 classrooms into digital classrooms outfitted with cutting-edge technologies, the establishment of alumni fellowships and internships for the top researchers and students, the development of the campus infrastructure, etc. are just a few of the tangible outcomes.

The University hopes that these steps would significantly contribute to catapulting the University to great heights, make it sustainable forward and emerge stronger to serve future generations in the fiercely competitive academic world.

(The author is Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, Hyderabad)

