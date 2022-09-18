Perennial injustice to TS under Modi rule

Choosing timely and appropriately the platform of State Assembly, Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao, demonstrating unique statesman-like qualities, unveiled concisely but precisely the discriminatory attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards Telangana, frequently referring to him sarcastically as 'Vishwa Guru.'

KCR underscored a series of perennial injustices inflicted on the young state and accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana since day one of its formation. In the process, many harsh realities were brought to the notice of the House. The instance was Chief Minister's reply to the short discussion on 'Central Electricity Bill ramifications' on the floor of the House on 12 September 2022. The sum and substance of KCR speech as captured below will remain as one of the historical records of State Assembly.

Recalling the first and foremost injustice done, contrary to spirit of State Reorganization Act, even before he was sworn in as Chief Minister, KCR cited the instance of Modi government's decision to transfer seven mandals from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, the residuary state. The 460 MW Ceeleru Hydro Electrical Power Project was also arbitrarily transferred to AP.

Telangana largely depends on ground water. When the State Reorganization Bill was in final stages, in the presence of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, TRS and Congress members fought for the right of Telangana for adequate allotment of power. Accordingly, more than 53% of power was allotted to Telangana and the Lower Ceeleru Power Project was earmarked to Telangana. Similarly, Singareni Collieries Company was also kept with Telangana, thanks to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's initiative.

But the things moved the other way later. When KCR was yet to be sworn in as the CM, Prime Minister Modi in connivance with the then AP Chief Minister in whose hands he was like a puppet then, brought an ordinance consequent to a cabinet resolution arbitrarily merging seven mandals in AP. The power project was also similarly away from Telangana and gifted to Andhra Pradesh. It was the beginning of a discriminatory treatment to Telangana. Reacting to this injustice, KCR said he slammed the PM and became the first person in the country who had gone on record criticizing Narendra Modi as the most fascist PM of this country. KCR who was only CM designate then, also gave a call for Telangana State bandh as his pleas to return both mandals as well as the power plant to TS fell on deaf ears.

The CM said the recent directions from the Centre to TS to pay power dues to AP was the latest instance of continued discrimination against Telangana. He pointed out how the Centre also discriminated against Telangana in the matter of REC and PFC loans to power and irrigation projects.

Making references to the authoritarian governance of PM Modi, KCR mentioned about the arbitrary way the central electricity bill was introduced in parliament. If it is passed, around 98 lakh families would be affected in Telangana alone. Farmers, dalits, tribals, laundries, salons, poultry, textiles, MSMEs and all those getting subsidized power would be affected. The law would help governments loot the people and benefit their crony capitalist friends. The CM rued that the spirit of the Constitution was no more adhered to and being given up day by day. Had he been alive, Dr Ambedkar would have resisted such moves vigorously.

Indian Constitution provides for state list, central list and concurrent list. Though concurrent list requires consultation between States and Center on many issues like electricity reforms, the Centre was unilaterally and arbitrarily enacting laws without consultation, contrary to the spirit of Constitution.

The CM also pointed out the state of affairs in parliament where, he said, hardly there was any discussion on Bills. Members from Treasury Benches bulldoze opposition and cause commotion in the House, and amid that din, bills were being passed without any quality debate. He also lambasted the ignorance of the Central government and lack of a scientific assessment of national and international markets, quantum of foodgrains production, trends in the market rates etc., which was threatening food security in the country and causing misery to farmers.

Ridiculing Amit Shah's threat to wipe out all opposition parties in the country, KCR dared the BJP to ban all non-BJP political parties. BJP was ruling the country with just about 36% of votes only. Such arrogance on the part of BJP would be no more tolerated, warned KCR, citing the downfalls of dictators such as Hitler, Mussolini and Napoleon.

KCR turned emotional and said in a country where Buddha and Gandhi were born, the heart of Mother India was being wounded by communally divisive politics pursued by the BJP. He also castigated it for toppling the democratically elected governments in many States.

Stressing that only people were supreme in a democracy, he said threats by Centre and BJP leaders would fizzle out. He reminded how various democratic and even Left forces came together under the leadership of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan to decimate the dicator rulers of the day, coming to power in just 40-50 days.

Against this backdrop, KCR predicted that the BJP would be ousted from power within the next 18 months. The CM also announced he would launch a national party to expose the BJP's anti-people policies and inefficient governance. Having spoken passionately on the wrongdoing of the Modi government, KCR regretted that it was unfortunate and his bad luck that he had to criticize the country's Prime Minister. He said such a bad moment should not come for anyone. 'But who is responsible for this?' he asked.