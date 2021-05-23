Prioritising with 80/20 rule

The corollary of truth about the imbalance of inputs and outputs is what is known as the Pareto principle, or the 80/20 rule. While it's not always an exact 80/20 ratio, the imbalance is often seen in various business scenarios: 20 per cent of customers account for 80 per cent of total profits; 20 per cent of patients account for 80 per cent of healthcare spending.

While most people know the basics of the 80/20 rule, 80 per cent of an outcome comes from 20 per cent of causes. Within the initial 20 per cent lies another 80/20 breakdown, and another within that, and on and on. By applying the 80/20 rule exponentially, one can prioritise time more effectively by identifying the most impactful tasks.

In the realm of procrastination tendencies one can explore the most demanding priorities in achieving the most measurable results. By practicing the principle of 80/20, one achieves heightened results in work and life and are simply awesome on all fronts.

Principle of Rules

♦ Apply the principle exponentially

♦ Identify factors that create high end value proposition

♦ Use procrastination as a compass

♦ Zero in on areas of resistance

♦ Develop core talents

The 80/20 rule has been a major success component on those who imbibed the core principles. It applies to all walks of life - professional & personal life, skills, hobbies, responsibility or other areas of importance.

Making 80/20 work

♦ List things that take most time

♦ Focus on end results

♦ Identify priorities

♦ Prioritise tasks based on returns

♦ Evaluate think tank approach

♦ Consistent Brainstorming

♦ Create a plan

♦ Set goals based on the 80/20 Rule

The Pareto principle focuses on working smarter and prioritising better for measurable results and value proposition. A pattern with the ratio 80/20 can be represented in different ratios as 90/20, 60/40, and so on was encapsulated by Pareto. The most interesting thing about the 80/20 rule is the ability to analyse goals. Based on the key derivative results, happiness will be the key impetus. With innate focus, making a difference, multitasking with a result oriented approach will be a high end priority.

The audacious energy one brings will be a value add. Strategic planning is an essential tool by which the 80/20 rule can help one thrive during constant challenges. Adopting a right mindset to spend more quality time focusing on the right things will go a long way. By identifying tasks which give us happiness and those that don't, we shun away those that no longer matter. Once the chosen pathway is crystal clear, adopting the principle of 80/20 in formulating goals both short term and long term with most measurable results, achieving targets will pave the way for better avenues of growth trajectory.

This principle which has been a runaway success is adopted by business leaders, most competent authorities across different walks of life to achieve results encompassing their professional and personal growth cycles. With consistent and a diligent approach, one can fine tune their life which leads to contentment on all fronts. Thus the Pareto Principle holds good value add-ons which will be a major boost for those aspiring to be better at a competent level. Whether it's the young or the old, the thumb rule lies in adopting techniques enhancing one's potential. The ingredients for success and happiness lies in our attitude to get better in every walk of life; by adhering to a code of principle which eases out the path towards a heightened awareness leading to better outcomes.