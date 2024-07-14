Rahul Gandhi in no mood to relent in Parliament

It was the Congress-Mukt Bharat, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi yearned for. However, the recent events in the Congress have dashed the hopes of many, with the party increasing its electoral tally in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi’s announcement of retaining the constituency of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, while Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala makes it evident that they have taken up the challenge to confront the BJP. Similarly, the decision of the Gandhi scion to take up the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha signifies that the ‘Pappu’ of yesteryears is transformed into a ‘Lion’ and is ready to roar.

Those who thought that Rahul Gandhi will take a backseat, were surprised by his bold decisions. The two yatras – Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra – of Rahul, prior to the Lok Sabha elections, have transformed him to the extent that he is no longer scared of directly confronting the Prime Minister. The Congress leader has realized that Modi, after all, is not invincible and if he continues to expose the government’s failures, he can defeat him in the next elections.

Rahul Gandhi’s maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in Parliament was a reflection of his angst against the Prime Minister. He was vitriolic and became personal in his criticism, rebutted and interjected by not only Modi, but also his Cabinet Ministers. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, was also critical, but suave and cryptic in his speech. No other Opposition leader, including the firebrand Mamata Banerjee, has dared to take Modi head-on, even outside Parliament.

The 18th Lok Sabha has turned into a battleground for the two Titans – Rahul versus Modi – and in the days to come, one can expect the sparring to escalate between the two parties. Gone are the days when there used to be intellectual and forceful debates on serious topics confronting the nation. Verbal accusations and counter-attacks have vitiated the atmosphere, with even the Presiding Officers of both Houses being accused of partisan politics.

While in the 17th Lok Sabha, it became easier for the Modi government to pass controversial Bills, like Abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq Bill, enjoying two-thirds majority, now it would be difficult for them to have their own say. The INDIA bloc is united and would ensure that the BJP is halted in its tracks in passing its own Hindutva Agenda. Passage of the controversial legislation like the Uniform Civil Code is unlikely to be pursued by the Modi Government. Now, it’s not only the two UP ke ladke, who are sitting together in the front row to take-on Prime Minister Modi, but other stalwarts in the TMC and RJD, too, who are determined to be on the offensive.

The animosity between the Treasury Benches and the Opposition Benches is so glaring that it threatens to engulf the seriousness of the parliamentary debates. The diatribes and the punches hurled against each other robs substance from the speeches and exposes the hollowness of the speakers.

One wonders how the two leaders, Modi and Rahul Gandhi, will sit across the table in the collegium to finalise names for key posts of the Election Commissioners, CBI Director, Chief Vigilance Commissioner and the National Human Rights Commission Chairperson.

Though the two are supposed to counter each other, but on several issues concerning the nation, there has to be unanimity among all the parties. The Prime Minister, in his first speech in the Lok Sabha, mocked Rahul Gandhi, recalling how he had come to hug him on an earlier occasion. Gone are the days when political opponents used to be dignified even in their attacks, but now they choose to confront more openly and boldly, hoping to get applause from their own colleagues. The more brazenly you hurl brickbats at your opponents, the more publicity you would draw from the media.

Having realised that defeating BJP is not a big deal, the Congress leadership has become active as never before. Rahul Gandhi, it seems, has taken up the challenge upon himself for revitalising the party. To rejuvenate the party in the election-going States of Jharkhand, Haryana and Maharashtra, he held several rounds of talks with the senior leaders of the party from the respective States. After donning the mantle of Leader of the Opposition, he has visited the trouble-torn State of Manipur, went to his own constituency of Rae Bareli, met with the aggrieved farmers in Lucknow and has been busy attending to the party work. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the INDIA bloc by terming the Congress as Parasite, the SP, NCP, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and its other Allies are enjoying the new incarnation of Rahul Gandhi as the vociferous Leader of Opposition in Parliament. They have realised that it is only he who is fearless in his approach towards Prime Minister Modi and goes to any extent in embarrassing him. The entire INDIA bloc was cheering Rahul Gandhi while he was taking on the BJP Government left, right and centre. He, himself, was enjoying his own speech and asked the media persons later whether they too liked it.

Rahul Gandhi has been ridiculed and attacked not only by the BJP but also by the Congress Allies in the past. Right from Sharad Pawar, who advised him to tour the entire country, to Mamata Banerjee, who is opposed to his becoming the Prime Minister and prefers Mallikarjun Kharge, instead, Rahul Gandhi has faced immense humiliation. However, credit goes to him that he has earned the place for himself as the Leader of Opposition. It is due to his sheer hard work and discipline that he embarked on the two toughest yatras that have brought him closer to the common man.

What he needs now is seriousness in his approach to counter the Treasury Benches. He has to be accurate on his facts and witty in his rebuttals, to confront the Modi government. The Budget Session of Parliament, commencing from July 22, will be another test for him to show his calibre and pin down the Government on the burning issues of the economy that confronts the nation.

There are vital issues that need attention, starting from unemployment, farmers’ unrest, inflation, caste census, Manipur violence, rising terrorist incidents in J&K, besides others. One expects that rather than shouting down the Treasury Benches, the Opposition would engage in serious and valuable debates, to expose the BJP Government. The task of the LOP is not only to provoke the Government, but also to guide the MPs to take Parliament seriously and to ensure that the business is conducted on a regular basis. Now that the numerical strength of the Opposition has increased, they have a responsibility to ensure that Parliament is conducted on a regular basis.

(The writer is Delhi-based senior journalist and political commentator. Views are personal)