RSS vs BJP

"Will RSS jettison Modi?" This question is making rounds frequently these days, especially, after Covid19 second wave impacted the country with large number of deaths.



In fact, it is the hot topic even among the RSS-BJP circles who feel worrisome, after Modi garnered huge support within India and outside. However, the topic has come to forefront after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent observation in a webinar that the government, administration and public dropped their guard leading to the present situation.

Another senior RSS leader Ram Madhav, former BJP functionary, in his writings in Indian Express is also critical about the handling of Covid second wave by the Modi administration.

Here to say that, the meaning of these statements are very well understood by the people who know the working of the RSS. They will not speak out just like that, without debating internally.

The opinion of the people who respect the organisation is more oblique. They say the government must consider constructive criticism, at least, from the inner circles, leave opposition or so-called extreme think-tanks.

In his own-way, Mohan Bhagwat referred from religious text about "Samudra Manthan" where churning produces poison first and later nectar. He sums up that it is time for the people of this country should move shoulder-to-shoulder with the government and administration in order to face this extraordinary condition.

Bhagwat urged people to stay positive and proactive to fight the pandemic. The country should stay united and work as a team in these testing time, stopping pointing fingers at each other. "We will not be scared. We shall stand like a rock."

His acceptance of the present situation, point-blank, Bhagwat exhorted his own men to join the chorus of service without finding fault with the Modi government and his party's decision to go ahead elections.

Let us look at the pre-2014 days how Narendra Modi's candidature was promoted by the RSS and its groups, and they found him better 'Hindu' as against Advani. Even now, nobody is doubting his Hindutva. Clever Modi, in the entire campaign, never posed as 'communal' and finally he walked off with the thumping victory to Lok Sabha. In 2007, Narendra Modi was 'Vikas Purush', and now he is 'Hriday Samrat' of Hindus. For RSS, Modi did fulfil all its dreams, its ideology expanded beyond proportions and RSS is no longer considered 'untouchable'.