Techniques of problem solving

Problem solving is an intricate art which only a few are good at. It needs the right mindset, agility and farsightedness to deal with a critical issue seeking solution. Problems exist day in and day out professionally, personally and in other social situations. Problems revolve around people and situations that come in from different fronts. Whether at the official level or personal, problem solving is a technique which has to go through many situational folds to see the solution.



At the professional realm, there are professionals who take charge of solving problems affecting the workforce. Mastering to solve a problem is a task by itself. One has to decipher the type of problem that needs immediate attention and the reasons for the same. One benefits if one is equipped to solve a problem, else one has to choose the right source. Relationships get affected most time due to the lack of an innate understanding of both the issue and the people.

Most times variations in perspective is the root cause of misunderstanding. One fails to understand the point of view of others and vice versa and people are labelled in the negative way.

Problem-solving is a psychological framework that analyses and solves problems. The key goal of problem-solving is to overcome impediments in the path through amicable solutions resolving issue. Understanding the cause and effect of the problem is crucial not the after effects. Handling CRM is an art for most brands as it needs hands on connect and deft dealing with clients when confronted with issues.

Having good, strong problem solving skills will make a huge difference to one's career. Problems are all around us, in different forms and shapes, in many dimensions testing our mettle every now & then. Most interesting method to analyse a situation is through persceptiveness. Most times what is right from the other person's perspective may not match ours and vice-versa. With a practical plan which can keep complexities at bay by bringing out the right measurable solutions to an impending problem requires the best practical techniques. Handling tough situations be it challenges or problems in various dimensions require a strong grit and capability of being amidst the most nerve wrecking situations, but it brings out the best in you at the end of the process.

Objectives

♦ Identifying the real problem

♦ Generating possible solutions

♦ Brainstorming

♦ Using your intuition and logic

♦ Selecting the best solution

♦ Considering implementation

♦ Identify the causes

♦ Examine the Whys

♦ View the Whole

Solutions

n Define the Problem area

n Generating best solutions

n Analyse the solutions

n Recommendations

n Thinking

n Brainstorming

n Mapping Tools

n Making right decisions

n Risk Analysis

n Decisions

n Conformity

n Group Consensus

Addressing a business problem needs a hands-on-approach during uncertain times when change is imperative. Knowing the cause, one has to come out with a practical recommendation to get to the groove of the issue with the right solution. Problem solving is an important skillset at work. Apart from being a confident, determined person, one should have the skills to navigate their way through a problem. Thinking, farsightedness, ability to come out with good results in a crisis, maintaining a calm demeanour will help through to a great extent. The dimension of problems are very uncertain, having a plan to address them will see one through. To be an effective problem-solver, one has to be systematic and logical in approach. Are you good at Solving Problems?

Steps for Problem Solving

Know the problem In a given situation, when one is inundated with problems, it's good to know the problem first hand before moving further. Understanding the cause and effect will have a better perspective on any given issue.

Facts Knowing factoids of any issue is crucial so that one doesn't seem judgemental and is rational in approach. In problem solving, assessing facts is a good testimony on the results.

Ideas Brainstorming for a range of creative solutions of a problem will bring the most measurable results, with the exchange of best creative brains. At work good ideation wins which add value.

Evaluation This helps in scouting the best measurable results with a realistic approach of addressing cross sectional audiences. Through research, opinions or backgrounder will help in leaps and bounds.

Plan Good solutions keep problems at bay with fresh layouts through action plans. When implemented in the most strategic and result oriented way, the results will be favourable.

Act The momentum one builds by being in the action mode after adding value with ideas which are being implemented, will boost one further to do better after the implementation stage.

Skills

Business Perspective

Problem solving

Resilience

Lateral Thinking

Transparency

Adaptability

With many techniques, problem solving will be a good stimulant for those at work to understand the intricacies of various problems by giving them a good perspective. Factors like resilience, adaptability, clear thinking, will be helpful in official workstations. However, small or big problems with a good perspective will emerge with sound solutions.

The best strategy for solving a problem depends on situational factors. Case to case, people are better with learning about the issue by using the snippets of information to address the solution. Creativity and a good hindsight approach are a win-win for both simple and complex problems.

Adopting techniques which address problems will be a major boost in arriving at probable solutions. When faced with a challenge or problem, one should have the drive to move ahead in tackling it; this will boost the confidence and build the experience in facing any amount of challenges big or small. Moving away from reality will only further add to the problem.

Our thinking has to be changed to face the reality of situations and problems. Unless we see things from the right perspective, we will not generate the positivity in getting the right solutions. When confronted with problems, one gets a new maturity to view the situation. The reality of life is not about finding constant solutions to our problems but to experience the reality in manifold.