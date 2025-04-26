Telangana police are doing wonderfully well in tackling cybercrimes

The Indian Police is the most visible face of governance and plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order and ensuring justice- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Telangana Police is at the forefront in using technology and providing unique digital services to the people. It has emerged as one of the most progressive law enforcement agencies in our country. Since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, the police department has launched several forward-thinking initiatives that are aimed at enhancing public safety and ensuring efficient service. These initiatives span across crime prevention, cyber security, women’s safety, traffic management, and digital policing.

The India Justice Report-2025 that ranks the capacity of states to deliver justice has lauded several schemes and initiatives taken by the Telangana police.

M-governance initiative

The Telangana police department was awarded the prestigious 15th National Digital Engineering Award under the “M-Governance Initiative” category for 2024. It was conferred for the outstanding results achieved by the department in connection with the e-petty cases project which has given good results. A digital initiative, E-Petty Mobile Application System will enhance public safety through digital evidence-based enforcement. This innovative initiative was launched by the state police in 2016, which was expanded statewide by 2018. This system helps in real-time case registration in which police can register offenses immediately, capturing photographs and recording videos, and geo-tag locations. Based on the collected evidence, the system generates charge sheets that are submitted to courts which is facilitating immediate judicial processes.

Impact

The number of e-petty cases has seen significant growth, with Hyderabad City police registering 3,78,732 cases in 2021; 4,19,610 in 2022, and 2,19,977 in 2023. The implementation of the e-Petty system has resulted in a 35-40 per cent decline in serious crimes in Hyderabad.

International digital engineering award

Immersion of Ganesh idols within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits sees a significant increase every year. To ensure a smooth and safe immersion process, the police have implemented an advanced immersion tracking system to manage the large-scale processions effectively. This system integrates technologies such as AI and GIS and drone surveillance to ensure safety and efficiency.

This immaculate execution has fetched the

department the prestigious “International digital engineering award” in the “Digital Transformation of the Year” category at Dallas last December.

Cybercrime victims

Cybercrimes have been rising in Telangana. Business investment and part time job scams, digital arrest, fake customer care services, and debit and credit card frauds are the prevalent types of cyber frauds in the state. The police have developed a robust system for delivering justice to cybercrime victims through a combination of specialised service. The separate cyber police stations are equipped with officers trained in handling crimes like online fraud, cyberstalking, identity theft and phishing, among others. Police register cases under IT Act-2000 that cover crimes like hacking, data theft, identity theft, cyber stalking and cyber bullying, obscenity and pornography. A Digital Personal Data Protection Act was passed in 2023 to regulate data privacy in a more compressive way.

The state police saw a 26.65 per cent rise in FIRs related to cybercrimes with 24,643 cases registered in 2024 compared to 16,339 in 2023. The highest number of cyber cases are registered in Cyberabad (25,112), followed by Hyderabad (20,299) and Rachakonda (14,815).

Relief to cyber victims

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) launched the ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (NCRP), as a part of the “Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre” (I4C) to enable the public to report incidents pertaining to all types of cyber-crimes.

Last year, in Telangana state, the figure of cyber victims was 1,20,854 (93,142 financial and 27,712 non-financial victims).

PROTECT

Telangana police launched several cyber awareness campaigns to educate citizens about digital safety and protect them from online or digital threats. Major initiatives like P.R.O.T.E.C.T. (Preventing Risks online through education collaboration and training), cybHER, cyber ambassadors, Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas activities include interactive sessions, street plays and awareness drives at public places. Telangana Police has achieved better results than last year (Rs. 33.27 crore) giving relief to 4,893 cyber victims as on December 14, 2024. Police helped recover Rs. 43.3 crores that were lost by 4,961 cyber victims in the mega lok adalat which was held on March 8.

The efforts of Telangana police in combating cybercrimes are excellent. Sophisticated cyber criminals are adopting advanced technology to exploit innocent people.

To put an end to cybercrimes, Telangana police, in collaboration with international organizations, are adapting specialized cybercrime units and investing with advanced digital forensic tools and developing various web applications and Apps.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of these efforts relies on proactive strategies, legal reforms, and increased public awareness to ensure a safer digital environment for all.

(The writer is the Director General of Police,

Telangana)