There is no limit to whatwomen can accomplish

Every March 8th the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) as a global event. It is a day to celebrate the accomplishments and achievements of women across spheres, including culture, arts, sports, politics, economy and society at large. Women have stepped boldly into those roles and fields where no man has gone before nor dared to go. The day highlights and reminds us of the unfinished tasks and the work that needs to be accomplished. According to me the best accomplishment for a woman is something you are pleased with and that you have achieved on your own riding on one’s perseverance and effort. It might be anything such as completing schooling, possessing a college degree, participating in or taking first place in any contest, opening your own business or pursuing a field of individual interest. Initially it’s a dilemma and a confusion about how to appropriately respond to the inquiry and land the dream position or mix with people. But as you move forward, the web clears and you saddle comfortably in such a place where you can advise others.

History is full of tales of important events that have made the world a better place to live in. Women had a pivotal role in many movements like voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights, labor rights, children’s rights and equal opportunities irrespective of gender. I remember as a child the arithmetic sums that I worked on when I was in class 4 or 5. The wages for women workers were quoted much less than the male workers. As a child, I hated such disparity and was disinterested in solving such problems and felt as an insult to all working women. Thanks to the continuous efforts of women, such statements and problems have disappeared from our textbooks.

According to the United Nations, women make up 70 per cent of the world’s 1.3 billion people in poverty, and of those displaced by climate related disasters, 80 per cent are women and girls.

Alas, the Covid pandemic worsened things for women and girls. They head to bear incomprehensible social and economic consequences when compared to men.

It will need a concentrated cohesive effort to reverse the effects. It is time that women who enjoy life as a woman donate to organizations working for gender equality. On this day let us all reflect on your own life, reflect on your own beliefs on a personal action plan. Think of those areas where you can improve upon yourself and others to improve themselves.

The day calls for action. Let us remind the world that progress doesn’t happen by accident. All the successes for women the world sees and celebrates were not offered on a silver platter. But it proves that nothing is impossible. Just turn back where we have been, see how far we have come and keep fighting and struggling for more because there are many less fortunate women in this world.

The theme for 2026 is ‘Give to Gain’, a campaign focused on promoting generosity, mentorship, and investment to accelerate gender equality. The core message is that when women thrive, we all rise. An ambitious career-oriented woman, a self-respected woman wants a dignified life and not be treated as a slave. The constant conspiracies, the fights between women, the extent to which the characters did not hesitate to take revenge and women being slapped and physically and mentally abused at the drop of a hat by both genders that is shown on the small screen day in and day out is not what today’s woman wants.

Where did progressive ideas disappear? The modern audience should learn to reject the regressive ideas depicted on the screen. Women are not naïve, pathetic, submissive and or confused.

Indian society is not a regressive society but a progressive one. Don’t over hypewhat is not there. The road to reach gender equality is still a long way. But today’s women give hope that the road taken is the right one. If a woman raises voice for a right and a cause, she is not alone, she represents many women and stands up for many. By being a woman, with all your womanhood, you can still give a tough challenge to a man. President Draupadi Murmu took at least three high profile sorties in IAF aircraft-a Sukhoi, a Rafale Jet Fighter and ‘Prachand’ a high- altitude combat helicopter. It was a moment of pride for women everywhere, watching her walk confidently in that olive-green flight suit, towards the aircraft. She embodied courage. Nirmala Sitaraman has made it to the Forbes World’s ‘most powerful women’ list a number of times.

Fighting, surviving and asking for equal rights does not mean man-hating. I am a woman, I have survived despite unfavorable situations, I want to be strong and make a mark in the world. This power must come from deep within. That is not a weapon but the power within you. Let people get used to seeing confident, educated, happy and powerful women. The strongest action for a woman is to love herself, be herself, and shine amongst those who never believed she could. Remember a woman fights many wars, mostly internal. She is a survivor. Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.

We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We must step up as women and take the lead. Make yourself a storyteller of your life for others to emulate for a true-blue salute to womanhood.