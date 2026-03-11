Time to start efforts for stopping the ongoing war

When the US sank Iranian warship Iris Dena in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka on March 4, the Israel–Iran war widened. Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, entered the conflict with rocket attacks into northern Israel — and even though the U S described those strikes as friendly fire, military analysts say the fighting had intensified.

There is no surprise that analysts called the sinking of a warship returning from an international fleet review in Visakhapatnam — an act that caused loss of life — a breach of the laws of war. However, in matters related to Donald Trump, there is a growing belief that anything carrying his stamp of approval should be considered legitimate warfare, and this is beginning to alter many established rules of engagement.

Iran’s leader has made it clear that he, too, could not survive without his seal of approval, and with this rhetoric, definitions of democracy and national sovereignty are being contorted into an unfortunate new state. Autocratic tendencies are taking on fresh visibility in American politics. Although Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and America’s Donald Trump have hoped that Khamenei’s death would topple the Iranian government, there are no signs of anything happening like that. With the conflict expanding, shadows of fear and anxious concern are spreading across the globe.

Between Israel and Iran, amid their hostilities, Muslims — Palestinians — and Israeli Jews have been suffering, living and dying in anguish for many years. Any country that truly wants world peace would not let the sparks of conflict between them spread and set the whole world ablaze. Wealthy countries like America, whether for oil, minerals, world supremacy, or any other reason, might make tactical compromises and gain some advantages without being blamed.

But if a nation behaves with an arrogant belief that all the world’s riches and dominance belong to it alone — sneaking in like a mouse, then pouncing like a cat, pursuing everything under the guise of mediation so that all countries must live in its shadow — no weak country can tolerate that. Iran is like a small target against America.

When President Trump theatrically threatens to use a devastating weapon as if to show off his might — imposing conditions that the Iranian people must accept his terms or else — who would submit? Even though the Kashmir dispute has caused friction between India and Pakistan, most people there could live as Indian citizens, freely elect governments within a democratic framework, and lead dignified, prosperous lives, couldn’t they?

China, which tried in many ways to politically constrain India, is currently not in a strong position and has not become a friendly ally, has it? Political analysts around the world have observed that the hopes Pakistan’s rulers placed on the Chinese have become disappointments. Neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have learned politically that it is better to maintain friendly relations with India.

Why nurture snakes only to have them bite the very hand that fed them? Why can’t we learn the moral lessons of history? Iran’s leader Khamenei is not some great man! It’s not absurd for Trump to claim that his death would decide lives! At a time when some are rejoicing that the old “Cold War” is over, this “Wild War” makes no sense and serves no purpose. When even the most modern nations warn that dabbling carelessly in experiments with artificial intelligence could turn it into a destructive force, why would we, for the sake of glory or domination, bring that destructive power down on our own heads through war?

Can’t philosophers, scientists and political experts think that through? Mediating a settlement between Israel and Iran is not something beyond the world’s capacities. The UN was sidelined for narrow interests — couldn’t those same interests be set aside and the organization empowered to open talks and broker peace? If leading countries like the U.S., Russia and China chose to, it would take no time at all for them to step in and resolve conflicts instead of singing the swan song of war. Why, then, are these leading powers showing every day that they lack the basic will to do so?

Trump and his close ally Netanyahu presumed that the Iranian government would collapse with Khamenei gone. Now the outcome is apparent. Watching this war unfold like the Gulf War has stunned people. Yet nobody on either side seems willing to back down. The U S Secretary says these clashes could continue for another eight weeks, which has left everyone disheartened. Larijani — Iran’s defense official — saying he is not interested in talks has caused even more despair. With the conflict atmosphere as it is, U.S. leaders are being accused of trying to stir up Kurdish separatists in northern Iran, and U.S. media are spreading stories that this could trigger civil wars inside Iran. This is undeniably very dangerous.

While leaders keep spreading a warlike mindset with no end in sight, some countries are now obliged, as part of their responsibilities, to genuinely attempt peace — otherwise the situation will only get worse. In the U.S., people have reached the point of rejecting Trump’s erratic behavior and wars they don’t want. His continued abuse of the authority of his office has pushed the public to the breaking point. India recently condemned the killing of Khamenei.

The reality that war has come so close is underscored by the U S sending an Iranian warship to the Hindu-majority maritime borders near Sri Lanka — an action that cannot be taken lightly. India may have to take a proactive step forward and urgently begin diplomatic efforts.

