Will Telugu states see new govts soon?

This is with reference to the editorial "Battle lines drawn in TS, in the wind in AP" . An overall review of the editorial suggests that a tough fight is already on cards between the ruling TRS and the principal opposition party of BJP in TS, while there is going to be an imminent fight between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition parties comprising of TDP, Congress and Jana Sena alliance in AP.

It is understandable that the ruling parties in the Telugu States are facing stiff competition and resentment not only from their respective opposition parties in tooth and nail but also are mustering a great deal of antipathy from the people thereby showing a likely possibility of dislodging and even throwing them out of power in the next upcoming elections.

In Telangana the war has already begun between the pink party v/s the saffron, even as the top BJP leaders are likely to lay a roadmap at the earliest and take on TRS against which the battle lines are seen to be clearly drawn. Since the principal opposition, TDP in AP has been badly decimated in the previous elections, the YSRCP has remained as a unique dispensation to rule the State under the unchallenged leader, Jagan Mohan Reddy against whom vehement public resentment has been mounting , following the anti-people policies being adopted by the leaders of the ruling government that has been keeping the opposition party of TDP and its leaders virtually in despair and disappointment over every vital issue that comes up for political consideration and castigation at the higher levels. There has been a general feeling among all that the CMs of Telugu States were acting as traitors in fudging their respective administrations. Hence, all in all, there are indications of likely changes in the political equations / scene in the two Telugu States after the State assembly elections are held in not more than a year or two.

Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad