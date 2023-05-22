May 22, 2004: Manmohan Singh has been sworn in as the 13th Prime Minister of India. This comes after Sonia Gandhi refused to take up the position, saying the country needed a stronger individual.

This also makes Singh the first non-Hindu prime minister.Manmohan Singh is an Indian politician, economist, academician and bureaucrat who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

He is the third longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. A member of the Indian National Congress, Singh was the first Sikh prime minister of India. He was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.