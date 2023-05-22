  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Young Hans

13th Prime Minister of India

13th Prime Minister of India
x
Highlights

May 22, 2004: Manmohan Singh has been sworn in as the 13th Prime Minister of India. This comes after Sonia Gandhi refused to take up the position,...

May 22, 2004: Manmohan Singh has been sworn in as the 13th Prime Minister of India. This comes after Sonia Gandhi refused to take up the position, saying the country needed a stronger individual.

This also makes Singh the first non-Hindu prime minister.Manmohan Singh is an Indian politician, economist, academician and bureaucrat who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

He is the third longest-serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. A member of the Indian National Congress, Singh was the first Sikh prime minister of India. He was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X