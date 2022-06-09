40-day free vocational course in TS, AP

Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) invited applications from rural unemployed youths (Gents). The institute offers free training in technical courses for self-employment.

For this training, unemployed youth from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States are eligible to apply. BIRED conducting 40 days free vocational training programme. The course will be offered from July 4 to August 10. Candidates in the age group of 19-30 years are eligible for this training which will be offered at the institute premises located at Rajindra Nagar. The training courses include mobile servicing (for SSC passed), accounting package Tally with GST (for B.Com passed), Ms-Office (Inter pass) and electrician and pumpset repairing (for SSC fail or more)