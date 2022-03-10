4th edition of Women Engineers programme

Talent Sprint announced the fourth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme here on Wednesday. Google has supported the programme since its inception in line with their commitment to engage, enable, and empower women across the technology spectrum through focused initiatives. The programme will provide a fully-funded 100% tuition scholarship and Rs 100,000 stipend to every selected student.

The lack of adequate diversity, equity and inclusion in the global technology sector, in particular the low representation of women, is now a mainstream concern. Precisely to address this issue, TalentSprint conceived of the WE program four years ago. The earlier three cohorts of the program have been extremely successful with over 55,000 applicants applying for 500 seats. WE alumni have received 100% placements in over 50 global tech companies, with an average salary of 3x the market median and highest compensation of 54 lakhs per annum. This is a testament that the WE program is a transformational platform for young women students who wish to catapult themselves into rewarding global careers. "For tech to truly fulfill the promise of leveling the playing field and creating universally relevant solutions, the representation of women in tech organisations is the key. The success of the previous cohorts has encouraged us to scale the programme further and we are very happy to be extending support to TalentSprint to scale this programme to the next level." said Shiv Venkataraman, VP/GM, Google "The TalentSprint WE programme has been growing from strength to strength in the last three years. We feel encouraged to witness the transformational journey of over 500 enthusiastic women engineering students who have since launched their IT careers with leading tech companies.

We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Google and continue to bridge the gender gap in the tech industry." said Dr Santanu Paul, Co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint Applications are currently open for eligible students. For more information applicants can visit the programme website https://we.talentsprint.com/